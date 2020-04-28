EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Mexican peso lead recovery in Latam FX

By Ambar Warrick

April 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso recovered sharply on Tuesday as investors were encouraged by stimulus measures and talk by leaders around the world about possibly reopening economies that have been largely shut down to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil's real BRBY rose more than 1.5% from record-low levels touched last week, when the exit of a popular Brazilian minister had raised worries of political instability in Latin America's largest economy.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 1%, supported by data showing the country had a larger-than-expected trade surplus in March.

Chile's peso CLP= rose slightly, even though ratings agency Standard & Poor's revised down the country's outlook to negative and said a credit downgrade was possible in the next two years.

Latin American currencies have been pressured by safe-haven demand for the U.S. dollar. Dampened economic activity has also weighed heavily on risk assets in the region.

"In the next few months, we believe that fiscal stimulus, equity returns, and the management of the exit strategies will be paramount for currencies. The global laundry bin is full of dirty shirts but the USD looks less dirty than most," wrote Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities.

Markets were also awaiting central bank meetings in Europe and the United States for further cues on measures to dampen COVID-19's economic impact.

Brazil's central bank is likely to cut interest rates further into negative territory next week. A drop in consumer inflation over the month to mid-April also gives the bank more room to cut rates.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP also marked a second straight day of recovery after plummeting last week. The Bovespa benchmark index added about 3%.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA rose 1.4%, while Colombian stocks .COLCAP gained 0.8%. Regional stocks took some support from gains on Wall Street, on the back of strong earnings. .N

The general optimism helped markets weather a slump in oil prices. Investors were also somewhat numbed to additional weakness in the crude market after U.S. futures touched negative territory last week. O/R

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1347 GMT

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

905.45

1.13

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1613.49

3.74

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

80897.64

3.4

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3876.56

1.7

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1126.21

0.9

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5709

1.64

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.4310

1.00

Chile peso CLP=CL

853.2

0.74

Colombia peso COP=

4046.42

0.09

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3857

0.33

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

66.6300

-0.15

Reporting by Ambar Warrick

