EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Mexican peso lead Latam FX lower; stocks fall

June 15 (Reuters) - Latin American markets extended losses into a fourth straight session on Monday, tracking a broader retraction in risk appetite as investors fretted over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Brazil's real BRBY and the Mexican peso MXN= were the worst performing currencies for the day, losing about 2.7% and 1.3%, respectively.

A new COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing, coupled with rising cases in the United States, increased concerns over the smooth reopening of economies from virus-related lockdowns, spurring safe-haven demand for the dollar. USD/

"Windows of optimism as lockdowns are eased have been temporarily snapped shut as second wave fears emerge. Our bias would be that aggressive central bank liquidity provision means that risk assets are a buy on dips and the dollar a sell on rallies," ING analysts wrote in a note.

Regional stocks and currencies had recently come off three-month highs, logging large weekly losses as sobering comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve saw a broad reassessment of an expected economic recovery that had been priced into markets.

Brazil's real BRL= was set for its steepest one-day drop since late-April, with markets also looking to the Brazilian central bank to cut interest rates further into record-low territory on Wednesday.

The cut is expected to be the last in an easing cycle by the bank to support Latin America's largest economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP fell nearly 2%, touching a near two-week low.

Mexico's peso was weighed down by weaker oil prices, as the prospect of fresh virus-related lockdowns pointed toward dampened demand. Mexican stocks fell more than 1%. O/R

The country will have to pay more for less coverage under its giant oil revenue insurance policy for 2021 but will likely go ahead anyway to avoid further damaging its financial standing with international investors, sources said.

Chile's peso CLP= fell nearly 1% as the prices of copper, the country's top export, retreated on fears of lower demand. MET/L

Argentine and Colombian markets were closed for a holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

965.01

-2.23

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1898.22

-3.12

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

91002.71

-1.93

Mexico IPC .MXX

37212.98

-1.24

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3910.75

-1.79

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1846

-2.72

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.5320

-1.39

Chile peso CLP=CL

799.1

-0.70

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4817

-0.49

