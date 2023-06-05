EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Mexican peso lead Latam FX higher

By Siddarth S

June 5 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies edged higher on Monday led by gains in the Brazilian real and Mexican peso, while oil prices rose and investors scaled back expectations of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

MSCI's Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS gained 0.5%, while the broader equities index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.5%, at 1450 GMT.

The Brazilian real BRL= strengthened 0.6% against the U.S. dollar and was at its nearly three-week high, as economists expect Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 1.68% this year.

"I do see Brazil has been like a year ahead of most countries in terms of the economic cycle," said Carlos de Sousa, EM Debt Portfolio Manager at Vontobel Asset Management AG.

Last week, data showed Latam's largest economy rebounded more than expected in the first quarter of 2023.

Mexico's peso MXN= and Columbian peso COP= rose 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, against the greenback, tracking higher oil prices as both countries are major exporters of crude.

Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Monday after top crude exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by a further 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from July.

Mexico's ruling party comfortably captured a major historic stronghold of the opposition in an election on Sunday, consolidating President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's hold on power ahead of the battle to succeed him next year.

"The market looks at Mexican politics as being quite stable now. The main uncertainty is not about whether the current government remains in power, but about who will really be the person to replace," Carlos de Sousa said.

"I think that would be key for a lot of Mexican asset prices, including the peso."

Meanwhile, Mexico’s consumer confidence index was 44.4 in May, while its gross fixed investment rose 0.5 percent in March from the previous month, the national statistics agency said on Monday.

Chile's peso CLP=, the currency of the world's biggest copper exporter rose 0.2%. Copper prices came under pressure on Monday from worries about demand, particularly in top consumer China coupled with a stronger dollar =USD.

The dollar =USD fell after it climbed higher earlier in the session after data showed that the U.S. services sector barely grew in May as new orders slowed, while investors pared back on bets of a Fed rate hike this month.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1432 GMT:

Stock

indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

984.36

2.35

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2323.53

2.87

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111978.72

-0.51

Mexico IPC .MXX

53350.90

0.22

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5641.20

-0.26

Argentina MerVal .MERV

356261.72

0.942

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1148.32

0.03

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9339

0.41

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4945

0.27

Chile peso CLP=CL

798

-0.08

Colombia peso

COP=

4320.34

0.65

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6793

0.15

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

242.5000

-0.68

Argentina peso (parallel)

ARSB=

485

1.03

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.