EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Mexican peso hurt by tepid economic data

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real dipped on Wednesday after retail sales came in weaker than expected, while most other Latin American currencies retreated as investors attempted to gauge the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The real BRBY, BRL= fell as much as 0.6% after data showed that September retail sales rose for the fifth consecutive month to a record high, although the increase was by far the smallest in those months and only around half of what economists had expected.

The reading underlined the economic stress from the pandemic on Latin America's largest economy.

Still, analysts noted that Brazil's economic fundamentals were far stronger than most other countries in emerging markets, and that a post-pandemic recovery for the real was due.

"Given that the real is very cheap at current levels, we do not think that a continued sell-off in the real at the rate witnessed since the onset of the crisis is likely in the long-term," said Matthew Ryan, senior market analyst at financial services provider Ebury.

"We are instead continuing to pencil in a recovery for the currency against the dollar through to the end of 2021," he said.

Ryan cited Brazil's strong foreign exchange reserves, low external debt levels and a manageable current account deficit as reasons to buy into the real.

While optimism over a vaccine had caused a bumper rally in emerging markets earlier this week, a continued rise in global coronavirus cases and signs of the pandemic's economic fallout saw markets retracing their steps. The U.S. dollar rose on safe-haven demand. USD/

Mexico's peso MXN= fell about 0.6% after September industrial output was flat in September - a sign that a fledgling recovery may be stalling.

Losses in Chile's peso CLP= were limited by the prices of copper, the country's top export, holding at a near 29-month peak. News of the Pfizer Inc PFE.N-BioNTech 22UAy.DE vaccine had caused a rally in commodity markets as investors bet on a swift return to pre-pandemic demand. MET/L

Colombia's peso COP= was supported by strength in the oil market. O/R

Peru's sol PEN= recovered slightly from an 18-year low after Manuel Merino was sworn in as interim President of Peru on Tuesday, following President Martin Vizcarra's ouster by Congress a day earlier.

Vizcarra's ouster had raised concerns of political instability in the Andean nation, sending the sol and sovereign bonds tumbling.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS came off recent peaks, with Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP falling about 0.7% from an eight-month high.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1176.69

-0.27

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2109.79

-0.58

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104571.78

-0.47

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3982.01

0.11

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1213.39

-

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3940

-0.09

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4380

-0.61

Chile peso CLP=CL

755.5

0.03

Colombia peso COP=

3631.5

-0.10

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6107

0.33

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

79.4200

0.03

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

