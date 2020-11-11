EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Mexican peso hit by tepid economic data

By Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real dipped on Wednesday after retail sales came in weaker than expected, while most other Latin American currencies retreated as investors focused on prospects for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The real BRBY, BRL= fell as much as 0.6% even though data showed September retail sales rose to a record high, up for the fifth straight month. Still, the increase was the smallest in months and only around half of what economists expected, indicating stress from the pandemic on Latin America's largest economy.

Analysts did say Brazil's economic fundamentals were far stronger than most other countries in emerging markets, and a post-pandemic recovery for the real was due.

"Given that the real is very cheap at current levels, we do not think that a continued sell-off in the real at the rate witnessed since the onset of the crisis is likely in the long-term," said Matthew Ryan, senior market analyst at financial services provider Ebury.

"We are instead continuing to pencil in a recovery for the currency against the dollar through to the end of 2021," he said.

Ryan cited Brazil's strong foreign exchange reserves as a reason to buy the real, along with low external debt and a manageable current account deficit.

While optimism over a potential vaccine spurred a rally in emerging markets early this week, a continued rise in global coronavirus cases and signs of the pandemic's economic fallout saw markets retracing their steps. The U.S. dollar rose on safe-haven demand. USD/

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.8% after industrial output was flat in September - a sign that a fledgling recovery may be stalling.

Investors also awaited a policy decision from the Mexican central bank, which was expected to cut its benchmark interest rate on Thursday.

"This week's meeting is a tough call and we certainly cannot rule out a 25bp cut, indeed, MXN price action over the past week arguably supports a decision to cut rates now rather than waiting," said Christian Lawrence, senior cross-asset strategist at Rabobank.

Losses in Chile's peso CLP= were limited by the prices of copper, the country's top export, holding at a near 29-month peak. MET/L

Colombia's peso COP= was supported by strength in the oil market. O/R

Peru's sol PEN= recovered slightly from an 18-year low after Manuel Merino was sworn in as interim President of Peru on Tuesday, following President Martin Vizcarra's ouster by Congress a day earlier.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 1178.00 -0.16 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2108.57 -0.63 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 104899.47 -0.16 Mexico IPC .MXX 40779.90 0.93 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 3973.58 -0.1 Argentina MerVal .MERV 51766.97 -0.1 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1221.50 0.67 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.4133 -0.44 Mexico peso MXN=D2 20.5189 -1.00 Chile peso CLP=CL 754.4 0.17 Colombia peso COP= 3639.24 -0.32 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.6218 0.02 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 79.4800 -0.05 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 158 -5.70 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Gregorio) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.