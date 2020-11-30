EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads November gains in Latam FX

By Ambar Warrick

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's real was set to outperform its Latin American peers in November on improving fiscal and economic trends, while optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine and the prospect of stable U.S. politics saw most regional stocks and units gaining for the month.

The currency BRBY, BRL=, which rose 0.3% the day, was set to add more than 7% for November, its best month in two years. Brazilian stocks .BVSP were set for their best month in 17 years with a more-than 17% gain.

Brazil's public sector posted an unexpected surplus in October, the latest in a line of positive data that has underscored a fledgling recovery in Latin America's largest economy.

But the real has vastly under-performed its regional peers this year, due to rising coronavirus cases and concerns over sustainable government spending due to the pandemic.

"Debt financing will remain challenging amid a large number of maturities in early 2021. This outlook could change if the legislature passes measures that will reduce spending, but failure to move ahead with reforms mean that the Treasury will continue to face a difficult environment," Wilson Ferrarezi, economist at TS Lombard, wrote in a note.

Other regional stocks and currencies were muted, but were set for strong monthly gains after a series of positive COVID-19 vaccine updates, while Joe Biden's U.S. presidential win raised hopes of stabler trade policies in the world's largest economy.

The MSCI's index of Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS was set to add more than 24% in November, its second-best month on record.

A surge in oil prices over the month, thanks to expectations of recovering demand after the rollout of a vaccine, saw the currencies of crude exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= set to add about 5.2% and 7.2% for the month, respectively.

Mexico's peso was also aided by the central bank pausing a rate-cutting cycle.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1214.36

-1.33

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2243.89

0.23

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110664.86

0.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4123.04

0.15

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1261.74

-

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3100

0.28

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0756

-0.25

Chile peso CLP=CL

767.7

-0.05

Colombia peso COP=

3596.58

0.23

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.602

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

81.2900

-0.27

Latam currencies in Novemberhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2KK97G2

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

