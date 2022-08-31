EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads losses in Latin America

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's real lost more than 1% on Wednesday, leading declines across emerging market currencies as falling commodity prices amid recession worries fueled demand for the U.S. dollar, while the broader Latin American currency index rose for the month.

Falling iron ore and oil prices also weighed on Latin America's resource-heavy assets, taking losses so far this week for Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= to 2.7%, in what could be its worst week since mid-July. IRONORE/O/R

Investors seemed to look past positive data from Brazil that showed gross debt fell in July to the lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, while separate data for the three months through July showed the jobless rate in Latin America's largest economy hitting the lowest level in almost seven years.

The Chilean peso CLP= retreated further from two-month highs as copper prices fell on concerns about demand from China and pressure from a stronger dollar. Further deepening worries, copper production in Chile, the world's biggest producer of the red metal, fell 8.6% on a year-on-year basis in July, data showed. MET/LFRX/

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 1.2% in August, boosted by currencies in Mexico MXN=, Peru PEN= and Colombia COP=. But sentiment heading into September has been unencouraging.

"Central banks are determined to fight inflation, particularly the Fed, so it is reasonable to wonder how much can an economy slow down and if prices will indeed go down as the year closes," said Juan Perez, foreign exchange trader at Monex USA.

The Bank of Mexico kept its growth forecast for 2022 gross domestic product but for 2023, the bank cut its GDP growth view to between 0.8% and 2.4% from a prior estimate of 1.4% to 3.4%.

Colombia's dollar-denominated bonds fell, with the May 2049 issue 195325DQ5= hitting more than one-month lows after Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo sought to increase the 2023 budget by 10 trillion pesos ($2.28 billion) to fund higher spending on social programs.

"Colombia credit did underperform following the news, we remain marginally constructive with a small overweight since spreads have already priced-in a great deal of negative news," Citigroup research strategists said.

Among stocks, while gains in the shares of state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA lifted Brazil's main index .BVSP, most other regional bourses were trading lower, in line with Wall Street. .N

A broader gauge of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF pared some session gains, last up 0.2%, and were on track to eke out meager gains for the month. It marked its worst session in 1-1/2 months on Monday, thanks to worries about a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1929 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

993.36

0.06

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2125.76

-2.82

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110125.80

-0.28

Mexico IPC .MXX

45074.28

-1.85

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5490.35

-0.83

Argentina MerVal .MERV

137035.81

-2.903

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1240.99

-2.31

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2021

-1.75

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1333

0.06

Chile peso CLP=CL

895.9

-0.67

Colombia peso COP=

4423

-0.17

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.851

-1.26

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

138.7200

-0.07

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

286

1.75

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao and Matthew Lewis)

