EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latin American currencies higher; stocks gain

By Shashwat Chauhan

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real led gains among Latin American currencies on Monday at the start of a data-packed week for global markets, while the currencies of copper producing nations fell on the back of declining prices for the metal.

At 10:02 a.m. ET (1502 GMT), MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.3%, on track to snap a three-day losing streak.

Brazil's real BRL= led gains early on, rising 0.4% to 4.974 per dollar ahead of a mid-February inflation reading due later in the week.

"Economic growth and inflation indicators should reinforce that the (Brazilian central bank's) Monetary Policy Committee should maintain its pace of cuts to the basic interest rate (SELIC) of 0.50 (percentage point) in the next meetings," StoneX analysts wrote in a note.

Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points for the fifth consecutive time in January, currently at 11.25%.

The Colombian peso COP= was flat at 3965.5 per dollar after falling nearly 1% in the previous session, while Mexico's peso MXN= held steady at 17.1112 per dollar.

On the downside, the currencies of copper producing nations were under pressure as prices of the red metal tumbled. MET/L

Chile's peso CLP= depreciated 0.7% against the dollar while the Peruvian sol PEN= lost 0.3%. The two countries are the world's largest producers of copper.

A gauge of stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 0.1% as Brazil's main stock index .BVSP rose 0.1%, boosted by rising energy shares.

Stocks in Mexico .MXX fell 0.7% in early trading, while Argentina's main stock index .MERV shed 0.5%.

The spotlight for data this week will be on the release on Thursday of the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Federal Reserve uses to track its 2% inflation target.

Emerging market currencies have been rocked lately as investors continue to scale back their enthusiasm around expectations for Fed rate cuts, amid signs of economic resilience in the world's biggest economy.

A plethora of inflation data around the world will also be eyed this week, including a broader euro zone print, and manufacturing activity figures out of China.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Israel's shekel ILS= was last at 3.6337 to the dollar after the Bank of Israel kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.5% after it had cut rates by a quarter of a percentage point in January.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Brazil's central bank chief flags extension of 12 to 18 months on swaps rollover period

** IMF urges G20 cooperation on climate, global artificial intelligence principles

** Brazil unveils FX hedge program for sustainable investments

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1023.91

-0.43

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2537.69

0.11

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

129594.37

0.14

Mexico IPC .MXX

56257.17

-0.71

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6221.42

0.51

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1100244.10

-0.485

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1296.43

0.47

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9740

0.36

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1114

-0.03

Chile peso CLP=CL

985.3

-0.42

Colombia peso COP=

3966.43

-0.05

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7955

-0.23

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

840.6000

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1060

2.36

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

