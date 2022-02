EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam gains ahead of central bank-heavy week

By Shashank Nayar

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led gains among Latin American currencies on Monday on support from strong iron ore prices, while most other units retreated ahead of a series of emerging market central bank meetings this week.

Brazil's real BRBYBRL= rose 0.5% after falling for two consecutive sessions, tracking strong gains in metal prices after a call by the world's top metal consumer, China, for faster infrastructure construction pointed toward stronger demand.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS and stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 0.8% and 0.6% respectively.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, steadied on Monday after last week's payrolls report showed the U.S. economy created far more jobs than initially expected, creating room for more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

A higher interest rate regime in the United States may lead to capital outflows and currency depreciation in emerging markets.

Analysts at Moody's expect the Fed to increase interest rates three times this year, which is likely to strengthen the dollar.

"As U.S. interest rates rise, capital flowing into emerging economies is likely to slow, weighing on economic growth in those countries and weakening their currencies," Lev Dorf, an analyst at Moody's, said in a note to clients.

However, currencies of emerging market central banks which have already embarked on a rate-raising regime are still in a better position to fend off risks from rising rates in the developed world.

Investors are now awaiting monetary policy decisions in several emerging economies this week, with the Russian, Polish, and Mexican central bank meetings due later.

Colombia's peso slipped 0.3% in the face of rising inflation risks. The government plans to control inflation, which was more than double the target rate in the 12 months to January, by reducing costs for farmers and some tariffs, the finance ministry said.

The currency of the world's top copper exporter, Chile, CLP= fell 0.2%. The country's copper export revenues were $3.870 billion in January, while a separate reading showed a trade surplus of $799 million in the first month of the year.

Most other Latin American currencies fell, with the Peruvian sol PEN= and Argentine peso ARS= down 0.3% each.

Concerns about the Chinese-owned Las Bambas copper mine in Peru resurfaced after MMG Ltd 1208.HK said on Monday that production may stop by Feb. 20 after a local community again blocked a road used by the miner, prompting the company to curtail operations.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1220.12

-0.08

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2279.27

0.48

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111625.37

-0.55

Mexico IPC .MXX

51255.31

0.22

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4461.96

0.82

Argentina MerVal .MERV

88743.64

0.921

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1528.94

0.43

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2983

0.46

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6150

0.23

Chile peso CLP=

828.29

-0.03

Colombia peso COP=

3958.63

-0.31

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8451

-0.35

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

105.7000

-0.26

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.