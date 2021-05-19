EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam FX lower as dollar firms on Fed minutes

By Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal

May 19 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real led declines among Latin American currencies on Wednesday against a strengthening dollar after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed the U.S. central bank might be open to talks of tapering stimulus in the future.

The real BRBY fell about 1.1%, while the MSCI's index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS dropped 0.8%, after several members of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said that should the economic recovery continue to gain momentum, it would be appropriate "at some point" to discuss tightening its accommodative policy, giving the greenback a boost. FRX/

"The sell-off also reflects growing investor unease about inflation and whether it would warrant the Fed to act to rein it in earlier than expected," said Anu Gaggar, senior global investment analyst at Commonwealth Financial Network.

Expectations of higher inflation, particularly in the developed world, have pressured risk-driven assets.

"With some exceptions, EM FX has typically not enjoyed rising U.S. inflation and especially not high inflation regimes," analysts at Deutsche Bank said.

"From a growth perspective, Q2 and Q3 outturns will flatter emerging markets due to base effects from last year but there remain doubts about the persistence of the recovery due to a lagging vaccination roll-out, fiscal tightening and slowing Chinese demand."

Colombia's peso COP= was also among the top losers in Latam, falling 0.7% from a nearly one-month high in tandem with losses in the crude market. O/R

Violent, sometimes fatal anti-government protests in the country have weighed on its outlook, while the scrapping of a proposed tax reform has raised the possibility of a credit downgrade for the country's debt, to junk levels.

Chile's peso CLP= shed 0.1% as copper prices fell further from record highs. MET/L

The peso has come under pressure from concerns over radical, market-unfriendly legislature, after Chile's ruling party failed to secure a majority in the body that will draft a new Chilean constitution.

Mexico's peso MXN=reversed gains earlier in the session to fall0.6%. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he was confident the central bank will act to control inflation, which rose in April to its highest level since Dec. 2017.

The Mexican central bank held interest rates steady at a meeting last week, but sparked speculation over future hikes as inflation heats up in the country.

Investors were also watching talks between the United States, Canada and Mexico on the new North American trade deal.

Latam stocks fell in early trade, with the MSCI's index of regional equities .MILA00000PUS falling 1.7%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1326.23

-0.52

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2467.06

-1.66

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

122469.44

-0.42

Mexico IPC .MXX

49349.00

-0.88

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4024.44

-2.88

Argentina MerVal .MERV

55891.95

-0.333

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1265.64

-0.2

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3151

-1.14

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9418

-0.55

Chile peso CLP=CL

714.4

-0.14

Colombia peso COP=

3683.45

-0.87

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.74

-0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

94.2000

-0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

153

1.96

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Richard Chang)

