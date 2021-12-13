EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam FX lower as central banks take spotlight

By Ambar Warrick and Shashank Nayar

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Monday with Brazil's real declining 1% as inflation pressure and risks around the Omicron variant weighed, while a slew of upcoming central bank meetings kept investors wary of risk-driven assets.

The real BRBY,BRL= was on track to mark its worst session since the beginning of the month. Brazil's central bank sold $905 million in a spot dollar auction on Monday, a second consecutive session of dollar selling to increase liquidity.

Peru's sol PEN=dipped 0.2% amid political uncertainty and copper production issues.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he sent his finance minister to Peru to help President Pedro Castillo as the Peruvian leader wrestles with protests and an impeachment attempt.

Peru's mining chamber lambasted on Monday a government proposal to raise taxes on the sector by at least 3 percentage points, saying it would put more than $50 billion in future investments at risk in the world's second largest copper producer.

Meanwhile, a community blocking a transport road used by MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine rejected a revised offer from the company as "a joke," and threatened to boycott further talks.

Copper exporting peer Chile's peso CLP= gained 0.3% ahead of its central bank monetary policy decision on Tuesday, the first among its regional peers to meet this week. The Mexican and Colombian central banks are set to have their respective meetings on Thursday and Friday.

All three central banks are expected to hike interest rates sharply, and outline a hawkish stance going into next year as they move to contain a spike in inflation this year.

Rate hikes have been the norm across most emerging markets this year, barring a few outliers such as Turkey and China.

The focus is also firmly on the Federal Reserve's final policy meeting of this year, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, at which the bank is expected to outline its plans for tapering stimulus and hiking interest rates next year.

Any early rate hikes by the U.S. central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) are likely to dent demand for risk-heavy assets, particularly in emerging markets.

"By speeding up the taper process, the FOMC will likely have its hands free to start hiking in the spring," Rabobank analysts wrote in a note.

"According to our projections, inflation will remain elevated, although declining, through most of next year. Given (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell’s current stance, this will likely lead the FOMC to hike in the spring of 2022."

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1238.54

-0.73

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2125.08

0.42

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108131.24

0.36

Mexico IPC .MXX

50498.84

-1.4

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4301.25

-2.37

Argentina MerVal .MERV

82467.06

-3.481

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1367.08

-1.59

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6714

-1.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.9850

-0.57

Chile peso CLP=CL

840.7

0.08

Colombia peso COP=

3887.35

0.24

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.0385

0.28

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

101.7000

-0.15

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)

