EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam FX lower amid dismal data, U.S.-China tensions

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led declines in Latin American currencies on Monday as a swathe of dire manufacturing data and rising China-U.S. tensions dented risk sentiment.

MSCI's index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS fell nearly 0.3%. Its stocks counterpart .MILA00000PUS slid 2.2%, with regional bourses shedding 1% to 2.5%.

Factory activity in Latin America's largest economies sank in April as lockdowns to stem the coronavirus outbreak shut factories and flattened demand.

Adding to the pain were tensions between the United States and China, as the two traded barbs over the origin of the coronavirus outbreak.

The threat of fresh U.S. tariffs on China battered risk appetite, given that Washington and Beijing were yet to fully deescalate their nearly two-year long trade war.

The dollar was likely to attract more safe-haven bids in the face of increased uncertainty, which was set to further pressure emerging markets in the near term.

Brazil's real BRBY weakened 1.9%, while stocks in Sao Paulo .BVSP fell 2.8%. Airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOLL4.SA was among the biggest percentage losers on the Bovespa after it posted a loss in the first quarter, almost entirely due to the depreciation of the Brazilian currency.

The real BRL= has lost 28% so far this year, almost steadily hitting new lows, making it one of the worst-performing emerging market currencies.

Stymied risk appetite due to worries over the coronavirus pandemic and the related slump in commodity prices were exacerbated by political instability rocking the flailing Brazilian economy.

"If the pandemic is not controlled, EM will likely be its next epicentre and EM currencies the weakest link," wrote Bhanu Baweja, global head of emerging markets cross-asset strategy at UBS. "Central banks are prioritizing lower rates to fund large deficits, not higher rates to cushion FX."

Brazil's central bank is widely expected to cut rates further into negative territory later in the week, following similar measures from central banks across the globe as they shore up liquidity.

Colombia's peso COP=fell 0.8%, while the world's largest producer of copper, Chile, saw its currency CLP= set for its biggest percentage loss in two weeks as the price of the metal sank. O/RMET/L

Mexico's peso MXN=, meanwhile, rose 1% after a third straight month of losses in April. Remittances to Mexico, one of the country's main sources of foreign exchange, surged to a record high in March.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1918 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

888.60

-3.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1604.12

-2.15

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

78244.97

-2.81

Mexico IPC .MXX

36099.80

-1.02

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3883.23

-2.37

Argentina MerVal .MERV

31976.14

-2.342

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1116.85

-2.21

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.454

-1.93

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.1850

1.58

Chile peso CLP=CL

836.2

-0.12

Colombia peso COP=

3984.92

-0.84

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3837

-0.35

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

66.9200

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao and Leslie Adler)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.