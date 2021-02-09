EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam FX losses on fiscal concerns

By Ambar Warrick

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led losses across Latin American currencies on Tuesday on concerns over lower-than-expected inflation and stretched fiscal spending, while Chile's peso rose tracking higher copper prices.

The real BRBY fell 0.2% as monthly inflation slowed in January on a sharp fall in electricity prices, which led to some scaling back of near-term expectations for an interest rate hike.

But the annual rate of inflation remained high and well above the central bank's year-end target, indicating that a rate hike at the bank's next meeting was possible.

"The Brazilian central bank recently prepared the markets for an imminent rate hike. The only question is how quickly such a step would be taken," analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"Moreover, the question about additional fiscal policy measures to support the stricken economy is likely to remain an issue. Against this background we see little scope for BRL appreciation for now, even if the central bank were to initiate a rate hike cycle soon."

Approval of more local stimulus is also expected to increase inflation and spur rate hikes. President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed Latin America's largest economy was preparing a fresh round of cash transfers to millions of vulnerable people.

But investors were concerned that the increased spending could result in the government breaching its spending cap, pushing up market-based interest rates and pushing down the currency.

The country had posted a record deficit in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is struggling to rein in infections.

Brazil stocks .BVSP were flat, as was MSCI's index of Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS, as they continued to lag their emerging market peers this year.

Latam assets had lagged their broader peers in 2020 as well, owing to relatively higher COVID-19 spreads and concerns over economic health, given that several regional economies were facing headwinds even before the outbreak.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.2%, extending gains to a second day as copper prices rose on expectations of increased demand through the release of more global stimulus. MET/L

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA extended gains to a fourth straight session, hitting two-week highs.

Mexico's peso MXN= edged higher after annual inflation rose faster than expected in January. The reading raised expectations that the country's central bank would hold rates at its meeting later in the week.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1410.37

0.75

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2415.48

0.07

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119666.95

-0.02

Mexico IPC .MXX

45017.84

1.86

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4543.43

1.26

Argentina MerVal .MERV

52281.99

0.487

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1381.01

-0.17

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3828

-0.22

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1238

-0.11

Chile peso CLP=CL

734.8

-0.10

Colombia peso COP=

3574.5

-0.15

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6377

0.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

88.2600

-0.10

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

