EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam FX higher, Sino-U.S. tensions brushed aside

July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped on Wednesday as tax reform proposals to congressional leaders were well-received by investors in the face of improving industrial confidence in Latin America's largest economy, even as U.S.-China tensions rose.

The real BRBY, BRL= firmed 2% to more than a one-month high after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Tuesday delivered the first part of the government's proposals to congressional leaders, which will combine two federal consumption taxes into a single value added tax.

Analysts at Capital Economics said the push by Brazil provided a welcome sign that the government's reform agenda is still progressing, despite the political infighting caused by the handling of the coronavirus crisis.

"If implemented, the main benefits would accrue over the longer-term by improving potential GDP growth. More immediately, it would probably help to lower longer-term bond yields."

In another encouraging sigh, data showed Brazilian industrial confidence rose sharply in July, extending the rebound initiated in May as the outlook for the coming months across the sector continued to brighten.

Mexican MXN= and Chilean CLP= pesos also firmed against a weaker dollar, shrugging off the latest form of escalation between U.S.-China relations after the United States told China to close its consulate in Houston.

Data showed Mexican retail sales nudged up 0.8% in May from April, but posted another massive drop on an annual basis due to lockdown measures adopted in the coronavirus pandemic, while a separate survey by Citibanamex showed Mexico's central bank will likely cut its interest rate by 50 basis points at its next monetary policy meeting in August.

Argentina and its creditors are likely to find a way to seal a $65 billion debt restructuring deal, analysts said, despite a standoff after bondholders joined forces to reject a government proposal and put forward one of their own. The Argentine peso ARS= was flat.

The Peruvian sol PEN= weakened against the dollar as civil unrest hit the country.

Protesters attacked a convoy of vehicles from the Las Bambas mining group, one of the country's largest copper producers, and set fire to some of them.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies;

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1077.83

-0.74

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2106.85

1.88

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104831.49

0.5

Mexico IPC .MXX

37057.20

0.48

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3869.67

-0.45

Argentina MerVal .MERV

46738.98

-0.09

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1163.40

-0.28

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1065

2.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.2820

0.23

Chile peso CLP=CL

767.2

0.51

Colombia peso COP=

3626.26

-0.12

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5027

-0.26

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

71.7700

-0.07

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

128

3.13

