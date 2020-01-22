EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam FX higher as China virus scare eases

Brazil's real led Latin American currencies higher on Wednesday, as the country will start discussions on joining the OPEC, and as investor risk appetite grew due to China's attempts to contain a virus outbreak.
