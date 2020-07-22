EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam FX gains, stocks come off 4-month highs

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick

July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped on Wednesday, leading gains across Latin American currencies as proposed tax reforms in the region's largest economy were well received by investors, even as U.S.-China tensions rose.

The real BRBY, BRL= firmed about 2% to more than a one-month high after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Tuesday delivered the first part of the government's proposals to congressional leaders, which will combine two federal consumption taxes into a single value added tax.

Analysts at Capital Economics said the push by Brazil provided a welcome sign that the government's reform agenda is still progressing, despite the political infighting caused by the handling of the coronavirus crisis.

"If implemented, the main benefits would accrue over the longer-term by improving potential GDP growth. More immediately, it would probably help to lower longer-term bond yields."

In another encouraging sign, data showed Brazilian industrial confidence rose sharply in July, extending the rebound initiated in May as the outlook for the coming months across the sector continued to brighten.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP, however, came off their highest level since early March. Stocks in Latin America, particularly Brazil, have rallied recently on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine.

The scaling back of virus-driven lockdowns in the country has also produced some optimism over an economic recovery.

The Mexican MXN= and Colombian pesos COP= came under pressure from softer oil prices, following a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories. O/R

Markets shrugged off the latest form of escalation between U.S.-China relations after the United States told China to close its consulate in Houston.

Data showed Mexican retail sales nudged up 0.8% in May from April, but posted another massive drop on an annual basis due to lockdown measures, while a separate survey by Citibanamex showed Mexico's central bank will likely cut its interest rate by 50 basis points at its next monetary policy meeting in August.

Argentina and its creditors are likely to find a way to seal a $65 billion debt restructuring deal, analysts said, despite a standoff after bondholders joined forces to reject a government proposal and put forward one of their own. The Argentine peso ARS= was flat, while stocks .MERV rose more than 2%.

The Peruvian sol PEN= weakened against the dollar as civil unrest hit the country.

Protesters attacked a convoy of vehicles from the Las Bambas mining group, one of the country's largest copper producers, and set fire to some of them.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies;

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1076.24

-0.89

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2106.66

1.87

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104033.83

-0.26

Mexico IPC .MXX

37227.16

0.94

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3928.55

1.06

Argentina MerVal .MERV

47861.05

2.308

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1170.51

0.33

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1010

2.15

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.3667

-0.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

768

0.40

Colombia peso COP=

3635.62

-0.38

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5078

-0.40

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

71.7700

-0.07

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)

