EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam FX down, stocks near one-month low

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal

May 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real fell on Tuesday after data showed manufacturing activity in Latin America's largest economy contracted in April, while a regional stocks index fell to a near one-month low as oil prices plunged.

The real BRL= slid 1.1% against the dollar, while Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP tumbled 2.4% to its lowest level since early April, led by falls in miners and oil firms.

The S&P Global Brazil Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 44.3 in April from 47.0 in March, remaining below the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction.

The head of oil major Shell Plc's SHEL.L Brazilian operations on Monday said a temporary four-month oil-export tax established in March was a concerning development that could hurt the country's investment attractiveness.

Investors also awaited an interest-rate decision by Brazil's central bank on Wednesday, which is seen holding for the sixth straight meeting, as it awaits unambiguous proof of disinflation before the possible start of an easing cycle in the third quarter, a Reuters poll showed.

"Our view is that while signaling the coming policy easing, Campos Neto will keep rates unchanged at 13.75% on Wednesday, but since the approval of the new fiscal framework is likely by mid-May, this will pave the way for rate cuts to begin in Q3/23," economists at TS Lombard wrote in a note.

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva presented a new fiscal framework at the end of March, which eased market concerns about uncontrolled growth of public debt. However, critics said the fiscal framework depends primarily on high revenue, the viability of which is considered uncertain.

The Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.2%.

Oil prices dropped after manufacturing activity in China, the world's top crude importer, fell unexpectedly in April, with markets also nervous about a possible U.S. default on its debt and watching for a rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) this week.

Mexican stocks .MXX inched down 0.1% as cement maker Cemex CEMEXCPO.MX, gained 6% on posting a 14% rise in first-quarter net profit.

S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index was a seasonally adjusted 51.0 in April, unchanged from March.

Chile's peso CLP= slipped 0.2% after the country's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), dropped 2.1% in March from the same month last year.

The Peruvian sol PEN= slipped 0.6% against the dollar.

Argentina on Monday put in place new provisions that restrict bond settlement operations in foreign currency with the purpose of decompressing pressures on alternative exchange markets, said the National Securities Commission (CNV).

Supporters of a right-wing candidate who came third in Paraguay's presidential election clashed with police outside the electoral court on Monday, amid complaints of fraud in a vote that the ruling Colorado Party won comfortably.

Businessman and political newcomer Carlos Pineda was the top choice of voters ahead of Guatemala's June 25 presidential election in a poll released on Tuesday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2023 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 973.94 -0.29 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2183.96 -2.41 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 101926.95 -2.4 Mexico IPC .MXX 55198.56 0.14 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5371.25 -0.8 Argentina MerVal .MERV 295630.98 -0.782 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1157.99 -3.41 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.0450 0.01 Mexico peso MXN=D2 17.9684 -0.21 Chile peso CLP=CL 809.5 -0.53 Colombia peso COP= 4687.5 0.42 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.7001 0.12 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 224.6000 -0.86 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 469 0.00 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Christina Fincher and Matthew Lewis) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

