EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam FX down as manufacturing activity contracts

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

May 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real fell on Tuesday after data showed manufacturing activity in Latin America's largest economy contracted in April, while Chile's peso slipped after economic activity in March fell more than expected.

The real BRL= slid 1.0% against the dollar by 10:55 am ET.

The S&P Global's Brazilian manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 44.3 in April from 47.0 in March, remaining below the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction.

The head of oil major Shell Plc's SHEL.L Brazilian operations on Monday said a temporary four-month oil-export tax established in March was a concerning development that could hurt the country's investment attractiveness.

Economists expect Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 1% in 2023, the median forecast of the central bank's weekly survey of private economists showed.

Brazil's stocks .BVSP shed 2.3%, pulling Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS sharply lower, led by commodity-linked stocks as crude and metal prices came under pressure.

"We remain more optimistic tactically on Brazil relative to Mexico given inexpensive equity valuations and a recent divergence between ‘domestic’ facing equities in Brazil and the local rates market," said economists at Goldman Sachs in a note.

The Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.5% and the Colombian peso COP= inched 0.3% down with weak crude prices hurting the oil exporters.

Oil prices dropped after manufacturing activity in China, the world's top crude importer, fell unexpectedly in April, with markets also nervous ahead rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) this week.

Mexican stocks .MXX inched 0.5% down. Cement maker Cemex CEMEXCPO.MX, however, gained 8.6% on posting a 14% rise in first quarter net profit from the year earlier period.

S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index was a seasonally-adjusted 51.0 in April, unchanged from March.

Chile's peso CLP= slipped 0.2% after its IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), dropped 2.1% in March from the same month last year.

The Peruvian sol PEN= slipped 0.1% against the dollar.

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings maintained the Peru's sovereign debt note at "BBB" on Friday, with a negative outlook, amid deteriorating economic and governance conditions in the Andean nation.

Peruvian consumer price inflation was at 0.56% in April, according to data published on Monday by national statistics agency INEI.

Argentina on Monday put in place new provisions that restrict bond settlement operations in foreign currency with the purpose of decompressing pressures on alternative exchange markets, said the National Securities Commission (CNV).

Elsewhere in emerging markets, supporters of a right-wing candidate who came third in Paraguay's presidential election clashed with police outside the electoral court on Monday, amid complaints of fraud in a vote that the ruling Colorado Party won comfortably.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

973.69

-0.31

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2180.53

-2.56

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101932.12

-2.39

Mexico IPC .MXX

54852.15

-0.49

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5349.61

-1.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

291427.89

-2.192

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1173.46

-2.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0403

-1.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0200

-0.49

Chile peso CLP=CL

808.5

-0.41

Colombia peso COP=

4718

-0.23

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7098

-0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

224.6000

-0.86

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

474

-1.05

