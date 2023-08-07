EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam FX decline on deeper policy easing worries

By Ankika Biswas

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Major Latin American currencies fell on Monday against a firm dollar, with traders bracing for U.S. and China inflation prints this week, while Brazil's real resumed its downtrend on worries over a deeper monetary policy easing.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.7% on Monday after logging a weekly decline on Friday, with the dollar =USD edging higher after Friday's slide on a mixed U.S. jobs report.

The real BRL=BRBY dropped 0.6%. Private economists forecast a deeper policy easing this year and the next after a larger-than-expected 50-basis-point rate cut last week, a central bank poll showed.

Adding to the argument, inflation in Brazil, as measured by the IGP-DI price index, fell 0.4% in July from a 1.45% gain in June, with Citi analysts saying this suggests near-term downside pressure to consumer prices.

Minutes of Brazil's July policy meeting are due on Tuesday, with Goldman Sachs analysts expecting the central bank to stress the message behind policy easing and also the need to maintain "contractionary" stance until disinflationary process consolidates and inflation expectations anchor around targets.

Top copper producers Chile's peso CLP=C and Peru's sol PEN=PE also slipped 0.7% and 0.4%, tracking lower prices of the red metal.

Peru's interest rate decision is due on Thursday.

Chile's central bank data showed copper exports reached $3.36 billion in July, down 2.8% from a year earlier.

Bucking the trend, the Mexican peso MXN=D2 gained 0.2%, with markets awaiting a monetary policy decision on Thursday, widely seen staying on hold.

Bank of America analysts said the central bank holding for longer will support the currency's resilience.

The country's national statistics agency said consumer confidence index improved to 46.2 in July from 45.20 the prior month when adjusted for seasonal factors.

Colombia's peso COP= was flat amid thin volumes, with the stock market .COLCAP shut on Monday on account of a public holiday.

Traders also awaited July inflation data out of Chile, Colombia and Mexico and retail sales from Brazil throughout this week.

The MSCI index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS slipped 1% to a three-week low, led by Brazilian equities .BVSP.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1512 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1016.05

-0.19

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2439.70

-1.01

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119167.39

-0.28

Mexico IPC .MXX

54052.61

0.11

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6291.49

-0.02

Argentina MerVal .MERV

451782.72

0.047

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1170.23

-0.31

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9069

-0.66

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0222

0.17

Chile peso CLP=CL

855.3

-0.68

Colombia peso COP=

4038

-0.10

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6858

-0.37

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

283.1500

-1.34

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

571

0.53

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

