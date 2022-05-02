EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam currencies lower as U.S. rate hikes loom

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal

May 2 (Reuters) - A sharp decline in the Brazilian real led Latin American currencies lower on Monday as the dollar climbed ahead of a likely U.S. interest rate hike this week, while disappointing economic activity data hit Sao Paulo stocks.

The dollar =USD resumed its march towards 20-year highs ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week, on expectations the U.S. central bank would hike interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday. IRPR

Brazil's realBRBY, BRL=shed 2.5%, staying well above five to the dollar and hitting its lowest level in nearly seven weeks.

"To be blunt, it's all about the Fed on Wednesday and the rhetoric surrounding that and then the Fed speakers at the back end of the week," said Christian Lawrence, senior cross-asset strategist at Rabobank.

"The region (Latin America) as a whole is going to be more or less trading on the back of dollar dynamics rather than any local idiosyncrasies."

With an inflation reading last week showing Brazil's inflation perched at a 27-year high in mid-April, pressures have increased on the country's central bank to raise its key lending rate by a full percentage point to 12.75% in its policy meeting on Wednesday.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP fell to its lowest level in more than three months and was last down 1.6%, dragged down by lower oil prices. Crude slid as concerns about weak economic growth in China, the world's top oil importer, overshadowed fears that supply might be crimped by a potential European Union ban on Russian crude. O/R

Shares of heavyweights Vale SA VALE3.SA and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A PETR4.SA fell more than 2% each.

Data showed economic activity in Brazil resumed growth in February, but at a slower-than-expected pace, while Chile's economic activity data beat market expectations, bolstered by an increase in services activity.

Chile's peso CLP=, Mexico's peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= fell between 0.5% and 1.1%.

On a positive note, European Union Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius told Reutersthat the EU and the South American trade bloc Mercosur could by year's end resolve environmental concerns holding up a free trade agreement. The Mercosur bloc includes Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Elsewhere, the dollar gained on the Chinese yuan in offshore markets, reaching 6.6895 CNH=EBS, just below its strongest level since late 2020. FRX/

China's factory activity contracted at a steeper pace in April as widespread COVID-19 lockdowns halted industrial production and disrupted supply chains, raising fears of a sharp economic slowdown in the second quarter that will weigh on global growth.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1070.47

-0.53

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2258.35

-2.4

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105779.86

-1.94

Mexico IPC .MXX

51632.64

0.42

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4725.04

-1.12

Argentina MerVal .MERV

87098.31

-1.306

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1567.96

0.35

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0676

-2.47

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4567

-0.22

Chile peso CLP=CL

860.6

-1.32

Colombia peso COP=

4002.93

-1.30

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.832

0.10

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

115.7300

-0.35

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

198

1.26

