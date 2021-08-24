EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads gains as Latam FX tracks commodities higher

By Ambar Warrick

Aug 24 (Reuters) - A rally in commodity prices boosted Latin American currencies in early trade on Tuesday, although uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy and the spread of the coronavirus capped any large gains.

Brazil's real BRBY led the charge, rising 1.1% after sinking to a more than three-month low last week. Gains in the prices of iron ore and sugar, which are major exports of the country, supported the currency.

Iron ore prices in particular surged on Tuesday as easing worries over the COVID-19 outbreak in China helped calm nerves over a potential hit to demand. IRONORE/

Shares of Brazilian iron ore miner Vale VALE3.SA jumped 3.5% and were among the biggest boosts to the Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which rose more than 1%.

Broader emerging market currencies also extended gains, with MSCI's index of currencies .MIEM00000CUS rising 0.3% after its biggest weekly drop in two months last week.

The U.S. dollar was steady after surging to a more than nine-month high last week as investors fretted over rising COVID-19 cases and when the Federal Reserve could start tapering stimulus measures and reduce liquidity in the market. USD/

The Fed's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is a point of focus for markets this week. Trading volumes are expected to be largely muted in anticipation of the event, which is expected to provide more clues to the Fed's plans.

In Latin America, Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.4% as oil prices extended a rally on expectations of a recovery in demand. O/R

"With the impact on demand fueling chatter that OPEC+'s next monthly output hike could be delayed, and China's 'Zero-Covid' strategy appearing to have quickly contained the outbreak, crude oil could once again have a solid footing to challenge the $70s again," analysts at TD Securities wrote in a note.

But crude exporter Mexico's peso MXN= was little changed as a fire on a Pemex oil platform wiped out about a quarter of the country's overall crude output.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.3%, tracking gains in copper prices as investors bet on improving demand for the red metal this year, particularly in major importer China. MET/L

Most Latin American stocks rose in early trade, with MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS adding more than 2%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1267.36

2.41

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2432.28

2.06

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119485.59

1.71

Mexico IPC .MXX

52200.18

0.28

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4376.13

-0.38

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1341.12

0.5

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3209

1.12

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.2808

0.10

Chile peso CLP=

781.3

0.30

Colombia peso COP=

3865.3

0.38

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.0908

-0.02

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

97.4300

-0.02

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837;))

