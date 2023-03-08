EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads gains among Latam currencies on dollar retreat, stocks jump

By Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas

March 8 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real led gains among most Latin American currencies on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar retreated from recent highs touched after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while stocks jumped on a Brazilian share boost.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose nearly 1% at 2000 GMT, touching the highest in more than a month while broader EM currencies .MIEM00000CUSdropped 0.3%.

The dollar =USD slipped from three-month highs hit after Powell highlighted the central bank's readiness for larger rate hikes, fanning U.S. recession fears.

On his second day of testifying before the House Financial Services Committee, Powell reaffirmed his message of higher and potentially faster rate hikes, but added that no call has been made yet on the size of rate rise at the March meeting.

"We are still going to get a mixed bag when it comes to USD strength this year," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

"While the U.S. dollar dominance emanates from having a strong economy that can add more in borrowing costs to it, things can also go sour in terms of a hard landing here not matching prosperity elsewhere and eventually, if not rapidly, that can negatively affect the buck."

The Brazilian real BY> jumped 1%.

Investors are also awaiting the presentation of the country's new fiscal framework by Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad.

"Our assessment is that government understands that out-of-control fiscal spending would be counterproductive, and we expect the new set of fiscal rules to be credible enough to help anchor longer-term fiscal expectations, paving the way for lower rates and sustained growth in the medium to longer term," said Wilson Ferrarezi, economist at TS Lombard in a note.

Chile's peso CLP= also gained 0.1% after data showed the country's consumer prices unexpectedly fell in February, offering much-needed relief in the fight against inflation.

Meanwhile, Chilean leftist President Gabriel Boric's government suffered a major setback after lawmakers refused to move forward with a proposed tax reform meant to finance key elements of the president's progressive agenda.

The Peruvian sol PEN=slipped 0.4%, while Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.6% against the greenback.

Further, Argentina's industrial output rose 6.3% in January from a year ago and 0.7% from December.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS climbed 2.3%, with Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP gaining 1.8%, helped by a 1% rise in shares of state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA.

Among others, Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA jumped 9% after reporting an unexpected fourth quarter net profit.

Shares of Brazilian education companies YDUQS YDUQ3.SA and Cogna COGN3.SA also jumped after the government created a working group to discuss federal student loan program FIES.

Elsewhere, Poland's central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 6.75%, as expected, while Sri Lanka looked set to get a sign-off on a long-awaited $2.9 billion four-year bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

978.04

-1.05

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2245.44

2.37

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106192.00

1.88

Mexico IPC .MXX

53316.55

0.47

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5416.39

0.24

Argentina MerVal .MERV

249919.09

1.387

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1240.51

0.3

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1350

1

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.9866

0.57

Chile peso CLP=CL

804.6

0.07

Colombia peso COP=

4775.15

-0.25

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.787

-0.41

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

199.9500

-0.14

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

373

-0.54

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

