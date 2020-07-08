EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads FX gains on strong data

By Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal

July 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose on Wednesday after better-than-expected economic data pointed to some recovery in Latin America's largest economy, while regional stocks also edged higher.

The real BRBY added about 0.7% after data showed retail sales in the country grew 13.9% in May from the prior month, more than twice what was expected in a Reuters poll.

The reading reflected a pickup in economic activity as the country steadily relaxed coronavirus-related lockdowns. Still, Brazil is the second-worst-stricken country in terms of the number of coronavirus infections, behind only the United States.

"We expect retail sales activity to have reached bottom in April and to stage a gradual recovery in coming months in tandem with the relaxation of social distancing protocols and other measures to restrict movement and activity," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

"However, a still very complex domestic COVID viral picture could undermine/weaken the pace of the forecasted recovery."

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he has tested positive for the virus, prompting some weakness in stocks and the real. On Wednesday, stocks .BVSP were up about 1.8%.

"Even though the real was able to appreciate most recently whenever general market sentiment lifted, a glance at the options markets illustrates (that) investors see increased risks in the real regardless of global developments," said Thu Lan Nguyen, FX and emerging markets analyst at Commerzbank.

Chile's peso CLP= rose about 0.4%, extending gains into a third straight session on continued support from copper prices.

Concerns over copper supply from the world's top producer of the metal have caused a large jump in prices. A perceived recovery in Chinese demand has also helped. MET/L

The country, long hailed as one of Latin America's most stable economies, was struck by the pandemic just as it was recovering from months of unrest over inequality.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose slightly versus the dollar. Petroleos Mexicanos, the country's debt-ridden oil and gas firm, said on Tuesday it will offer a swap for $22.4 billion worth of bonds maturing between 2027 and 2060 as it seeks to manage its massive debt load.

Argentine over-the-counter bonds extended their rise since the government unveiled a sweetened debt restructuring offer on Sunday, which has raised hopes that the country could win creditors over to a deal.

Ecuador also reached a deal with bondholders on Monday to renegotiate its debt to cut outstanding capital payments and extend maturities on the country's bonds.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1948 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1070.89

1.74

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1982.10

0.68

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

99894.48

2.18

Mexico IPC .MXX

37529.18

-0.81

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4189.18

-1.61

Argentina MerVal .MERV

42695.02

0.465

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1150.41

1.64

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3500

0.65

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.7210

0.53

Chile peso CLP=CL

785.8

0.41

Colombia peso COP=

3632.04

-0.20

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5198

0.48

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

70.9300

-0.07

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

123

3.25

Brazil retail sales in 2020https://tmsnrt.rs/31WbLit

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sonya Hepinstall)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.