EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads declines, Chile's peso down as copper output falls

By Siddarth S and Amruta Khandekar

May 31 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were pulled down on Wednesday by a drop in the Brazilian real on mounting bets of rate cuts from the country's central bank, while Chile's peso also fell after the country's copper output dropped.

The real BRL= was down 1.4% against the dollar at 1455 GMT and at its lowest level in two months.

The real has been in the red for the past three days, with evidence of falling inflation stoking concerns of heightened pressure on the Brazilian central bank to lower interest rates amid a dispute with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over inflation targets.

"I think investors are wary of too much political pressure falling on BACEN (Brazil's central bank) to cut rates," said Chris Turner, Global head of strategy and head of EMEA and Latam research at ING.

Fresh data on the country's economy on Wednesday did little to brighten the mood. The country's public sector gross debt rose to 73.2% in April, while its jobless rate fell to 8.5% in the three months through April, a set of reports showed.

Brazil's economy likely surged back to growth in the first quarter of the year, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

The Chilean peso CLP= dropped 1% against the dollar. Data showed the country's copper output fell 1.1% year-on-year in April while manufacturing also took a hit.

Chile, the world's biggest copper producer and a major exporter of the metal to China, was also pressured by a slide in copper prices as a surprising deterioration in China's factory activity raised concerns about the outlook for metals demand given faltering economic growth.

"Given the strong dollar environment, weak China data and now soft copper production figures for April, USD/CLP looks biased higher for the near term," Turner said.

The Colombian peso COP= was down 0.6% on Wednesday as a dip in oil prices pressured the currency of the leading crude exporter. However, the peso remained the best performing Latam currency in May, with nearly 7% gains, while the Brazilian real was down 1.6% this month.

MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS was down 0.8% and up very marginally on the month.

Currencies in the commodity-heavy Latam region have been pressured by concerns over China's weak post-pandemic recovery as well as by a rally in the dollar with market expectations of higher for longer U.S. interest rates seeing a boost from solid U.S. economic data.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS were down 1.4% on Wednesday, hitting their lowest level in over three weeks.

Shares of BRF SABRFS3.SA gained 7.8% after Saudi Arabia's agricultural and livestock investment firm SALIC and Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig MRFG3.SA both pledged to make a $900 million investment in the Brazilian food producer.

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 tumbled on Wednesday to a fresh record low against the dollar. Former economy chief Mehmet Simsek is almost certain to be included in newly re-elected President Tayyip Erdogan's cabinet, either as finance minister or as a vice president, four senior officials said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

958.69

-1.2

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2211.11

-1.39

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108799.09

-0.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

52817.34

-0.98

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5538.78

-0.97

Argentina MerVal .MERV

340597.49

-0.814

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1091.39

-0.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1123

-1.40

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.7409

-0.55

Chile peso CLP=CL

813.4

-1.08

Colombia peso COP=

4421.24

-0.50

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6811

-0.53

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

239.3500

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

487

1.23

