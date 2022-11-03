EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads decline among Latam FX; Czech crown firms

By Susan Mathew

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Thursday as the dollar rallied on a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and safe haven demand, while the Czech crown outperformed after its central bank promised continued intervention to support the currency.

Extending declines from Wednesday when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it was "very premature" to consider when the central bank might turn dovish, the Brazilian real's BRBY 0.4% slip led declines across Latam currencies.

Shares in the region also lost, with Mexican stocks .MXX dropping 2%, after rallying 4.3% over the last three sessions. Reflecting a sell-off on Wall Street, other Latam bourses lost between 0.8% and 1.8%. .N

The rush to safer assets such as the dollar =USD was bolstered after the Bank of England raised rates by the most since 1989 and warned that Britain faced a long recession. FRX/

"The Fed, along with other major central banks, looks likely to keep tightening rates until the first quarter of 2023," said strategists at the chief investment office at UBS Global Wealth Management.

"Economic growth will likely continue to slow into the start of the new year; and global financial markets are vulnerable to stress while monetary policy continues to tighten," UBS said.

Brazil's central bank highlighted its growing concern about the effects of lower economic activity on credit risks in the country.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= rose 0.4% after the central bank held its key interest rate stable as expected on Thursday after a year-long hiking cycletotalingg 675 basis points.

The bank said it would continue to intervene in currency markets to stop excessive crown weakening as it seeks to bring down three-decade high inflation.

"With inflation nearing a peak and the economy now contracting, we think rates will be left unchanged over the coming months," said Nicholas Farr, emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics.

"And as inflation starts to fall back, we expect that the CNB (Czech National Bank) will be the first central bank in the region to transition to rate cuts next year."

In Chile, President Gabriel Boric on Wednesday announced his long-awaited plan to reform the country's controversial private pension system.

"The news is mostly in line with previous proposals. As such it should not be overly market moving, though Chile bonds will be weaker on the back of the U.S. Research moves," Citi Reasearch strategists said.

Chilean 10 year bonds CL10YT=RR were at four-month highs as of Wednesday. The Chilean peso CLP= fell 0.7%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

859.23

-1.58

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2278.90

-1.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115457.01

-1.26

Mexico IPC .MXX

49865.72

-1.96

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5160.96

-0.65

Argentina MerVal .MERV

148141.10

-0.782

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1223.02

-1.77

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1380

-0.40

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.6794

-0.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

948.6

-0.50

Colombia peso COP=

5007.84

-0.20

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9363

0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

157.9400

-0.22

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.