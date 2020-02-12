EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real lags steady Latam markets as data disappoints

By Sruthi Shankar

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real was about flat on Wednesday after sliding in early trade to a record low on Wednesday after data showed retail sales dropped unexpectedly in December, and broader Latin American markets gained on hopes that the coronavirus outbreak in China has peaked.

The real BRL= fell as much as 0.24% to 4.3419 before trading little changed versus the dollar. The currency has been pressured this year by slow overseas demand for Brazilian assets with interest rates at a record low.

Official figures showed retail sales fell 0.1% in December, the first decline in eight months and another sign that consumer spending in Latin America's No. 1 economy will not power growth.

"The release extends the slew of disappointing data undermining the growth narrative in Brazil and BRL longs," Citigroup's Dirk Willer wrote in a client note.

"We stay on the sidelines in the BRL until more positive data firmly closes to door to further easing."

Other currencies in the region, however, recovered further as China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January, supporting its senior medical adviser's prediction that the outbreak might end by April.

Currencies of Mexico MXN=, Chile CLP= and Colombia COP= gained between 0.2% and 0.8%.

Sao Paulo-listed shares .BVSP added 0.5%, with payments processor Cielo SA CIEL3.SA leading gains after Chief Executive Officer Paulo Caffarelli said the company will seek to reverse a fall in profits this year.

Wireless carrier TIM Participações SA TIMP3.SA rose 3.8% after it posted better-than-expected quarterly income, helped by higher customer spending.

The International Monetary Fund was set to start talks with Argentina about economic policy, with the local bond market muddled after a failed debt auction and unilateral reprofiling of principal payments this week.

On Tuesday, Argentina decided to postpone a $1.47 billion principal payment on its AF20 bond until Sept. 30, after two attempts to roll over the bond attracted low investor participation.

The government says it needs to rejig $100 billion in debt, including $44 billion in loans to the fund, Argentina's biggest single creditor.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1409 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1106.37

0.63

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2795.96

0.24

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115906.98

0.46

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4684.04

0.51

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

-

-

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.3325

-0.16

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.6280

0.14

Chile peso CLP=CL

787.4

0.52

Colombia peso COP=

3392.51

0.76

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3818

0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

61.2150

-0.16

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

