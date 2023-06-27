EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real lags peers as central bank minutes raise rate cut expectations

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slid on Tuesday after its central bank raised the possibility of an interest rate cut, while other Latin American currencies rose against a weaker dollar and amid demand optimism in major trading partner China.

The real BRL=, BRBY shed 0.6% against the dollar by 1910 GMT amid growing expectations of interest rate cuts in Brazil.

Minutes from the Brazilian central bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, signaled that a majority of its policymakers see a possibility of a "parsimonious" rate cut at its August meeting, provided that a more benign inflation scenario consolidates.

"The minutes' signaling, and overall tone were slightly more dovish than the post meeting policy statement," Alberto Ramos, head of Latin America economics research at Goldman Sachs said.

Data showed annual inflation in Brazil slowed further in early June, hitting its lowest in nearly three years.

China's Premier Li Qiang said the country's economic growth in the second quarter would be higher than in the first and was expected to reach the annual growth target of around 5%, easing worries around Beijing's uneven post-COVID-19 recovery.

Economies in Central and South America rely heavily on China as a consumer of exports such as industrial raw materials and agricultural products, among other things.

Currencies of top copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= climbed 1.0% and 0.6%, respectively, while oil producer Mexico's peso MXN= added 0.3%.

Robust U.S. economic data also helped alleviate recession fears and stoke investors' risk appetite, while weighing on the dollar.

Oil-exporter Colombia's peso COP= was flat after rising nearly 1% earlier in the session.

Argentina's peso ARSB= strengthened 0.4% against the dollar in black market trading, while the Merval index .MERV dipped 3.9%.

Argentinian stocks renewed their record high in the previous session amid optimism about economy minister Sergio Massa running as the ruling party's candidate for the next presidential elections.

"Still, Massa is unlikely to win in a context of soaring inflation, bleak economic perspectives, and demand for change," Daniel Kerner, head of Eurasia Group's Latin America practice, said in a note.

Elsewhere, Pakistan's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds extended their rally on hopes the country could receive more financing from the International Monetary Fund in the days to come.

Zambia's international bondholders expect to strike a debt restructuring deal with the country "in the coming weeks" a leading member said, a move that would draw a line under the nation's near three-year stint in default.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

995.13

0.59

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2446.54

-0.23

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117076.15

-0.99

Mexico IPC .MXX

53964.99

1.18

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5660.52

-0.34

Argentina MerVal .MERV

415540.33

-3.9

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1123.44

-1.32

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7957

-0.63

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0880

0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

798.1

0.99

Colombia peso COP=

4168.55

-0.20

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.623

0.27

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

255.2000

-0.29

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

491

0.41

