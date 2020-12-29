EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps, stocks hit record on U.S. stimulus hopes

By Shashank Nayar

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped on Tuesday and stock markets hit an all-time high as upbeat data, hopes of a big U.S. stimulus package and COVID-19 vaccination campaigns across major countries lifted expectations of a speedy global recovery.

The real BRL= bounced off a one-month low to trade up 0.5% at 5.2136, as a weaker dollar supported currencies in the region.

Data showed Brazil's jobless rate fell for the first time this year in the three months through October, while a survey showed consumer confidence increased in December for the first time in three months.

"The wider fiscal package from the U.S. Congress and the Brazilian economy getting better has helped improve the investor outlook towards Brazilian risk assets," said Mauricio Une, senior economist at Rabobank.

Brazil's central bank intervened in the spot foreign exchange market on Monday for the first time in two months after the currency slipped to a one-month low against the dollar. FRX/

Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP hit a record high, tracking global stocks on hopes that a $2.3 trillion stimulus package signed into law by President Trump on Sunday will be approved by the Senate.

The package covers $1.4 trillion in spending to fund government agencies and $892 billion in COVID-19 relief, including $2,000 relief cheques to help cushion the economic impact of the pandemic.

The currencies of oil exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= gained as oil prices LCOc1 rallied on hopes that an expanding U.S. pandemic aid would spur fuel demand. O/R

The world's top copper producer Chile's currency CLP= gained on higher copper prices, which rose for a fourth straight session. MET/L

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 1.3%, the most in nearly three weeks, while stocks .MILA00000PUS gained nearly 1%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1262.42

0.81

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2441.86

1.02

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118906.97

-0.18

Mexico IPC .MXX

44232.23

0.79

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4188.99

0.21

Argentina MerVal .MERV

51163.93

1.347

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1431.58

0.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2136

0.48

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9979

0.02

Chile peso CLP=CL

711.5

0.06

Colombia peso COP=

3479.45

0.48

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.618

-0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

84.0200

-0.13

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

