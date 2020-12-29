EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps, stocks hit record high on upbeat data

By Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped on Tuesday and stock markets hit an all-time high as upbeat data and hopes of a bigger U.S. stimulus package drove year-end buying into Latin American assets set to benefit from a speedy economic recovery.

The real BRL=, BRBY bounced off a one-month low to trade up 0.9%, as the government reported a November budget deficit well below forecasts.

Data also showed Brazil's jobless rate fell for the first time this year in the three months through October, while a survey showed consumer confidence increased in December for the first time in three months.

Sao Paolo stocks .BVSP briefly hit a record high, as the readings pointed towards improving trends in Latin America's largest economy, while investors also expected increased liquidity in the United States to benefit regional risk assets.

"The wider fiscal package from the U.S. Congress and the Brazilian economy getting better has helped improve the investor outlook towards Brazilian risk assets," said Mauricio Une, senior economist at Rabobank.

Brazil's central bank intervened in the spot foreign exchange market on Monday for the first time in two months after the currency slipped to a one-month low against the dollar.

But the currency is still one of the worst performing emerging market units this year, given that Brazil is among the worst afflicted by the coronavirus.

The currencies of oil exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= gained as oil prices LCOc1 rallied on hopes that expanding U.S. pandemic aid would spur fuel demand. O/R

Hopes of improving oil demand have aided the Mexican and Colombian pesos, while Chile's peso CLP= is set to outperform its Latin American peers for the year, thanks to recovering copper demand.

Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS have recovered from pandemic-driven lows. But they have severely underperformed their broader emerging market peers .MIEM00000CUS over concerns about fiscal health and the rampant spread of the virus in the continent.

Most regional stocks have also followed a similar trend. But the MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS rose nearly 2% for the day.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1266.32

1.12

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2463.50

1.91

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119480.21

0.3

Mexico IPC .MXX

44637.92

1.72

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4198.15

0.43

Argentina MerVal .MERV

51538.77

2.09

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1439.13

0.56

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1903

0.93

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9370

0.32

Chile peso CLP=CL

714.4

-0.35

Colombia peso COP=

3472.93

0.67

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.618

-0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

84.0200

-0.13

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Grant McCool)

