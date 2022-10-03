EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps over 4% as Bolsonaro's strong showing spurs policy cheer

By Susan Mathew and Amruta Khandekar

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped over 4% on Monday while stocks were on course for their best session since April 2020 as investors cheered far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's stronger-than-expected showing in the first round of a presidential election.

Most other regional stocks .MILA00000PUS and currencies .MILA00000CUS also rallied, as investors took relief from data that pointed to signs of economic weakness and eased some nerves around future policy tightening by major central banks. MKTS/GLOB