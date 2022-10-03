EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps over 4% as Bolsonaro's strong showing spurs policy cheer
By Susan Mathew and Amruta Khandekar
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped over 4% on Monday while stocks were on course for their best session since April 2020 as investors cheered far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's stronger-than-expected showing in the first round of a presidential election.
Most other regional stocks .MILA00000PUS and currencies .MILA00000CUS also rallied, as investors took relief from data that pointed to signs of economic weakness and eased some nerves around future policy tightening by major central banks. MKTS/GLOB
As OPEC+ considered its biggest output cut since 2020, crude prices surged more than 5%, lifting currencies of exporters such as Mexico MXN= and Colombia The Chilean peso CLP= rose 2.9%. Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), remained unchanged in August from the same month last year, the country's central bank said on Monday. Brazilian markets rallied after Bolsonaro's leftist challenger, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, fell short of clinching victory in a first round of voting on Sunday.
Lula's advantage of 5 percentage points was tighter than most polls had shown and, along with a strong showing for the right in Congress, set the stage for a highly competitive and tense second round on Oct. 30.
"It (the election) was hotly contested prior to this, and it's going to be even more hotly contested now. It is likely that Lula wins, but with a smaller majority than was presumed," said Conrad Saldanha, portfolio manager, emerging market equities at Neuberger Berman.
However, even if Lula wins, he would be more centrist than left Saldanha added.
The real BRBY, BRL= looked to log its biggest one-day jump in more than four years and the main stock index .BVSP surged 5.3%, also lifted by a 7.2% gain in privatization candidate Petrobras PETR4.SA.
"We expect Lula to announce at least part of his economic team and present a draft of his economic proposal (during the campaign)," said Elizabeth Johnson, MD Brazil research at TS Lombard. "Although he is unlikely to name a Finance Minister ahead of the second round, we expect him to announce a market-friendly team, which could include former Banco Central President and Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles."
Elsewhere, Hungary announced it has reached an agreement to defer payments to Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM for winter gas supply, a move that could ease pressure on the country's widening current account deficit.
Hungary's forint HURHUF=earlier in the day touched record lows against the euro but was last up 0.9%.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT
Stock indexes
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
Mexico IPC .MXX
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
Argentina MerVal .MERV
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
Mexico peso MXN=D2
Chile peso CLP=CL
Colombia peso COP=
Peru sol PEN=PE
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=
(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Andrea Ricci)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
