EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps as strong inflation boosts rate hike bets

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose the most among Latin American currencies on Tuesday after a bigger-than-expected spike in annual inflation strengthened expectations for another strong interest rate hike by the central bank.

The real BRBY added 1.5% after data showed annual inflation ended 2021 at a six-year high of 10.06%. That exceeded expectations and was well above the central bank's target range of 3.75% and the 5.25% limit of its tolerance range.

"While inflation has now passed its peak and is likely to fall further, (Brazil's central bank) will continue to tighten monetary policy aggressively at its next meeting," said William Jackson, chief EM economist at Capital Economics.

"We expect another 150 basis points hike, to 10.75%, in early February. After that, the pace of tightening will probably slow to a 75bp hike in March, at which point we expect the cycle to draw to a close."

The Brazilian central bank's monetary policy committee, Copom, has been the most aggressive among global central banks in tackling inflation.

Broader Latin American currencies advanced, with units in Colombia COP= and Chile CLP= taking support from stronger oil and copper prices. O/RMET/L

Peru's sol PEN= rose 0.5% to a near six-month high, also taking support from firmer copper prices. But the country reported its highest-ever weekly COVID-19 case count.

Chile's peso rose 0.8% as aReuters poll showed Chile's central bank is likely to hike lending rates by 100 basis points to 5% this month -- a move that will be positive for the peso.

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.1% from near two-month highs after three straight days of gains.

Mexican industrial production fell month-on-month in November, data showed, which raises the chances that the economy slipped into a recession last quarter, said Capital Economics' EM economist Nikhil Sanghani.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said he was doing well after announcing that he had contracted COVID-19 for a second time.

Latin American stocks firmed. Brazilian miners Usiminas USIM5.SA and Vale VALE3.SA took Sao Paulo's Bovespa index .BVSP 1.4% higher as iron ore and steel futures jumped on supply concerns. IRONORE/

Brazilian supply may see more trouble yet with heavy rainfall in the southeastern part prompting the miners to suspend some operations.

Chile stocks .SPIPSA hit their highest level in almost a month.

Emerging markets showed little reaction to testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that suggested the U.S. central bank will move faster when tightening policy.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1243.54

0.91

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2133.96

2.53

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103406.27

1.43

Mexico IPC .MXX

53053.29

0.41

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4387.10

2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

84585.39

1.002

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1405.27

0.79

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5889

1.47

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3776

-0.09

Chile peso CLP=

828.7

0.76

Colombia peso COP=

3989.76

1.44

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9017

0.48

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

103.5600

-0.06

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton and Jonathan Oatis)

