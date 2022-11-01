EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps as presidential transition to begin, Colombia's peso at record low

By Ankika Biswas

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's real hit a four-week high on Tuesday as President Jair Bolsonaro's administration said it would begin the transition to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government and allayed worries over political instability, while Colombia's peso hit a record low amid uncertainty over economic policy.

The real BRBY, BRL= began November on a positive note, rising as much as 1.8% against the dollar index =USD to hit a four-week high of 5.087.

While Bolsonaro avoided clearly conceding the election, he said he would follow the Constitution, and his chief of staff said they would begin the process of transition to Lula's government.

"Clarity will help to support the markets over the following weeks and months ... All eyes will be on who Lula elects to his cabinet," said Charlie Wilson, Portfolio Manager at Thornburg Investment Management.

Brazil's currency rose nearly 4.6% in October, outperforming other Latin American peers.

"Brazil was one of the first countries to hike (interest) rates and is now feeling the benefits with inflation falling and (has) plenty of room to cut to stimulate the economy," Daniel Wood, emerging market debt portfolio manager at William Blair Investment Management, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

Minutes from Brazil's central bank's latest meeting showed that even as it left interest rates unchanged two times in a row, it continues to see no comfort in mentioning monetary easing.

The real's support boosted the Latin American currency index .MILA00000CUS to a four-month high, with the index rising as much as 1.8%.

All eyes are now on the U.S. central bank's rate hike decision, with investors widely expecting a 75-basis-point increase in its lending rate on Wednesday, with hopes of a smaller 50 bp increase in December. FEDWATCH

Data showed a steeper-than-expected fall in Brazil's industrial output in September and a separate report noted a scramble in its coffee market. Brazil is the largest producer and exporter of coffee.

Elsewhere, Mexico's peso MXN= retained its gains after data showed the country's manufacturing sector grew slightly while annual inflation slowed more than expected during the first half of October.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS jumped over 3%, with Mexican stocks .MXX and Buenos Aires stocks .MERV leading gains.

Peru's sol PEN= fell 0.4% after consumer price increases slowed more than expected.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1841 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

868.20

2.36

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2323.68

3.2

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117732.67

1.46

Mexico IPC .MXX

50716.97

1.59

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5193.81

0.12

Argentina MerVal .MERV

152905.56

1.979

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1248.13

1.35

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1095

1.07

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7321

0.31

Chile peso CLP=CL

945.7

0.00

Colombia peso COP=

5003.29

-1.48

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9725

-0.37

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

157.2700

-0.24

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

286

1.40

Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Cynthia Osterman

