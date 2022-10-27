EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps as central bank maintain hawkish tone

By Susan Mathew

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies jumped on Thursday, leading a recovery across emerging market currencies, with Brazil's real surging 1.7% after the local central bank said it would maintain tight monetary policy till inflation came within sight of its target.

The real BRBY snapped a three-session losing streak after the central bank held the key interest rate steady at 13.75%, keeping it unchanged for a second month in row as it paused its aggressive tightening cycle after 12 consecutive increases that lifted rates from a 2.0% record low in March 2021.

Citi strategists expect the central bank to be on hold until the second half of 2023 when it should start an easing cycle.

Credit Suisse analysts note that "stronger market sensitivity to fiscal fundamentals" that the central bank highlighted, reinforces the challenging fiscal scenario faced by the next administration given the expected increase in expenditures next year.

Brazil heads into what is turning out to be a close presidential election run-off between leftist former President and front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and far right incumbent Jair Bolsnaro on Sunday.

The real is among the best performing emerging market currencies this year, up about 4.5%.

Other emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS rose against the dollar, with South Africa's rand ZAR= erasing session losses, Mexico's peso MXN= rising 0.6% and Colombia's peso COP= jumped 1.5% to a one-week high.

As recession fears rise, investors tend to prefer currencies that have something physical to hold on to, which makes Latin American currencies attractive as the economies have physical commodities that can sustain economic activity, trade and food, said Juan Perez, senior currency trader at Monex USA.

Central European currencies were muted to lower after the European Central Bank raised the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points. But the euro EUR= fell as the analysts noted the bank sounded less hawkish than expected and struck a dour tone on economic growth in the euro area.

Argentina's peso ARS= slipped after Fitch rating on Wednesday downgraded Argentina's long-term sovereign credit rating by a notch to 'CCC-' from 'CCC', citing deep macroeconomic imbalances and rising risks over the country's ability to meet future debt repayments.

Egypt's pound EGP= plunged 15% to a record low against the dollar as authorities announced a $3 billion International Monetary Fund deal with a commitment to a "durably flexible exchange rate regime".

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

859.69

0.93

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2203.78

0.68

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114079.21

1.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

49245.42

-0.17

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5173.71

0.43

Argentina MerVal .MERV

146215.95

0.819

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1204.48

0.21

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2890

1.71

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8236

0.52

Chile peso CLP=CL

941

1.06

Colombia peso COP=

4812.07

1.23

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9781

-0.20

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

155.6900

-0.19

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

