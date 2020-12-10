EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps after central bank surprise, strong retail sales
By Sruthi Shankar
Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real jumped on Thursday after the central bank hinted for the first time its policy easing cycle could end soon amid a rise in inflation, while data showed a better-than-expected upward move in October retail sales.
The real BRL= firmed by more than 1% to trade at 5.1120 per dollar, outperforming its Latin American peers.
The central bank's rate-setting committee - known as Copom - kept its key interest rate at a record low 2.00% and said conditions for forward guidance still hold, but for the first time, outlined a scenario where that guidance could be withdrawn.
"That does not mean that the central bank will soon hike rates, but at least rate hikes are slowly becoming a prospect again," said You-Na Park-Heger, FX & EM analyst at Commerzbank, in a note.
Figures this week showed annual consumer inflation in November topped 4% for the first time since February. That is the mid-point of the central bank's target range for the year.
The real has rallied about 15% since hitting a record low of 5.9708 per dollar in mid-May on continuing recovery in Latin America's largest economy and optimism around the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
Government data on Thursday showed retail sales in October grew 8.3% from the year-earlier period, compared to expectations for a 6.7% increase, as per Reuters poll.
Sao Paolo shares .BVSP gained 0.5% to trade near their strongest levels since February, with banks providing the biggest boost.
Mining company Vale VALE3.SA rose over a percent as benchmark iron ore futures in China surged more than 7% to hit a contract high. IRONORE/
Shares in Brazil's biggest hospital chain Rede D'or RDOR3.SA soared 13% on their stock market debut after the company raised 11.4 billion reais ($2.24 billion) in an IPO this week.
Among other currencies, the Mexican peso MXN= edged lower, but the Colombian COP= and Chilean CLP= pesos on the back of strong commodity prices.
The Peruvian sol PEN= held steady ahead of a central bank meeting where interest rates are expected to be held at a historic low of 0.25%.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
1250.08
-0.46
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2368.13
0.39
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
113596.68
0.53
Mexico IPC .MXX
0.00
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
4174.00
0.61
Argentina MerVal .MERV
0.00
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1383.59
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
5.1120
1.19
Mexico peso MXN=D2
19.9850
-0.65
Chile peso CLP=CL
738.6
0.58
Colombia peso COP=
3466.63
0.21
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.5968
0.05
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
82.1200
-0.09
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
