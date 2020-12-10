US Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps after central bank surprise, strong retail sales

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

The Brazilian real jumped on Thursday after the central bank hinted for the first time its policy easing cycle could end soon amid a rise in inflation, while data showed a better-than-expected upward move in October retail sales.

By Sruthi Shankar

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real jumped on Thursday after the central bank hinted for the first time its policy easing cycle could end soon amid a rise in inflation, while data showed a better-than-expected upward move in October retail sales.

The real BRL= firmed by more than 1% to trade at 5.1120 per dollar, outperforming its Latin American peers.

The central bank's rate-setting committee - known as Copom - kept its key interest rate at a record low 2.00% and said conditions for forward guidance still hold, but for the first time, outlined a scenario where that guidance could be withdrawn.

"That does not mean that the central bank will soon hike rates, but at least rate hikes are slowly becoming a prospect again," said You-Na Park-Heger, FX & EM analyst at Commerzbank, in a note.

Figures this week showed annual consumer inflation in November topped 4% for the first time since February. That is the mid-point of the central bank's target range for the year.

The real has rallied about 15% since hitting a record low of 5.9708 per dollar in mid-May on continuing recovery in Latin America's largest economy and optimism around the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Government data on Thursday showed retail sales in October grew 8.3% from the year-earlier period, compared to expectations for a 6.7% increase, as per Reuters poll.

Sao Paolo shares .BVSP gained 0.5% to trade near their strongest levels since February, with banks providing the biggest boost.

Mining company Vale VALE3.SA rose over a percent as benchmark iron ore futures in China surged more than 7% to hit a contract high. IRONORE/

Shares in Brazil's biggest hospital chain Rede D'or RDOR3.SA soared 13% on their stock market debut after the company raised 11.4 billion reais ($2.24 billion) in an IPO this week.

Among other currencies, the Mexican peso MXN= edged lower, but the Colombian COP= and Chilean CLP= pesos on the back of strong commodity prices.

The Peruvian sol PEN= held steady ahead of a central bank meeting where interest rates are expected to be held at a historic low of 0.25%.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1250.08

-0.46

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2368.13

0.39

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113596.68

0.53

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4174.00

0.61

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1383.59

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1120

1.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9850

-0.65

Chile peso CLP=CL

738.6

0.58

Colombia peso COP=

3466.63

0.21

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5968

0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

82.1200

-0.09

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    13 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular