EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps after central bank surprise, strong retail sales

By Sruthi Shankar

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real jumped on Thursday after the central bank hinted for the first time its policy easing cycle could end soon amid a rise in inflation, while data showed a better-than-expected upward move in October retail sales.

The real BRL= firmed by more than 1% to trade at 5.1120 per dollar, outperforming its Latin American peers.

The central bank's rate-setting committee - known as Copom - kept its key interest rate at a record low 2.00% and said conditions for forward guidance still hold, but for the first time, outlined a scenario where that guidance could be withdrawn.

"That does not mean that the central bank will soon hike rates, but at least rate hikes are slowly becoming a prospect again," said You-Na Park-Heger, FX & EM analyst at Commerzbank, in a note.

Figures this week showed annual consumer inflation in November topped 4% for the first time since February. That is the mid-point of the central bank's target range for the year.

The real has rallied about 15% since hitting a record low of 5.9708 per dollar in mid-May on continuing recovery in Latin America's largest economy and optimism around the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Government data on Thursday showed retail sales in October grew 8.3% from the year-earlier period, compared to expectations for a 6.7% increase, as per Reuters poll.

Sao Paolo shares .BVSP gained 0.5% to trade near their strongest levels since February, with banks providing the biggest boost.

Mining company Vale VALE3.SA rose over a percent as benchmark iron ore futures in China surged more than 7% to hit a contract high. IRONORE/

Shares in Brazil's biggest hospital chain Rede D'or RDOR3.SA soared 13% on their stock market debut after the company raised 11.4 billion reais ($2.24 billion) in an IPO this week.

Among other currencies, the Mexican peso MXN= edged lower, but the Colombian COP= and Chilean CLP= pesos on the back of strong commodity prices.

The Peruvian sol PEN= held steady ahead of a central bank meeting where interest rates are expected to be held at a historic low of 0.25%.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1250.08

-0.46

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2368.13

0.39

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113596.68

0.53

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4174.00

0.61

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1383.59

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1120

1.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9850

-0.65

Chile peso CLP=CL

738.6

0.58

Colombia peso COP=

3466.63

0.21

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5968

0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

82.1200

-0.09

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.