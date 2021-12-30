EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps above 2%, Colombia's peso drops to near 21-month lows

By Susan Mathew

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped 2.2% on its last day of trade for the year on Thursday leading an index of Latin American currencies to above one-month highs, while Colombia's peso dropped amid expectations of soaring inflation.

The real BRBY is set to gain around 0.8% this month, but will end 7.4% lower for the year - its fifth straight year in the red, but faring better than most regional peers except the Mexican peso MXN=, which is down 3.2%.

After having gained up to 6% earlier in the year, the real tripped, despite an aggressive tightening cycle by the central bank as investors feared it may choke growth, and as fiscal concerns rose amid populist policies by President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of elections next year.

Brazil's fiscal spending cap was waived to fund stimulus programmes. This saw the country post a larger-than-expected primary surplus in November, data on Thursday showed.

"Brazil's economy is in a vicious circle: low economic growth increases political pressure to increase expenditure, which leads to higher inflation... depreciation of the exchange rate, and lower economic growth," Credit Suisse analysts highlighted in a note this month.

Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.8%, down for the fourth consecutive session and hit a near 21-month low at 4,065.41 against the dollar as forecasts from a Reuters poll showed heightening inflation pressures in part due to a minimum wage hike by the government, leading to expectations of more aggressive rate hikes.

MSCI's index of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUSgained 1.1% to above one-month highs, while it is down about 2.7% this year.

A faster pace of monetary tightening in the United States has been pointed to as a risk factor for emerging markets, but most market experts have said the economies may be more prepared to weather it.

Among other currencies, the Chilean CLP=and Argentine pesos ARS= and the Peruvian sol PEN= inched lower, while the Mexican peso MXN= gained, tracking strength in crude oil prices.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose above 2% with Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP and Chilean shares .SPIPSA leading gains.

Brazilian insurer SulAmerica SA SULA11.SA jumped 6% on a deal to acquire 100% of Sompo Saude, a subsidiary of Japan's Sompo Holdings Inc 8630.T in Brazil.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1222.72

0.39

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2132.42

1.98

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105129.49

0.98

Mexico IPC .MXX

53113.96

0.69

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4300.12

1.17

Argentina MerVal .MERV

84216.82

0.25

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1411.70

-0.29

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5723

2.14

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4937

0.32

Chile peso CLP=CL

851.5

-0.39

Colombia peso COP=

4065.41

-0.76

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9769

-0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

102.7300

-0.04

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie and Chizu Nomiyama)

