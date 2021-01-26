EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps 2%; Argentine stocks shine

By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose 2.2% on Tuesday in catch-up trade after a long weekend, although sentiment in Latin America was dampened by increased COVID-19 infections and concerns over fiscal health in the region.

With Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes saying he expects economic growth of 3.5% this year, the real BRBY recovered from steep losses last week sparked by renewed concerns over fiscal spending, as well as the central bank saying it would not hike interest rates any time soon. [nL1N2K10V1]

Breaking a four-day losing streak, Brazil's Bovespa stock index.BVSProse 0.2%.

Fuel distributor Petrobras Distribuidora SA BRDT3.SA provided the biggest boost, up almost 12%, after Wilson Ferreira Jr., the former chief executive of state-run power firm Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras ELET6.SA was set to take charge of the firm.

Argentina's Merval stock index .MERV posted its best day in two months, with state energy company YPF YPFD.BA jumping 9% on sweetening its offer to creditors. YPF's shares had taken beating after its plans to swap some $6.2 billion in bonds sparked a fierce backlash from investors.

"We believe a rebound in Latam equity markets would be an important step in turning around Latam FX performance," Ilya Gofshteyn, senior EM macro strategist at Standard Chartered, wrote in a note.

"The boost to FX from inflows to Latam asset markets will be greater than the drag from cross-currency trades using Latam currencies."

Concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in major economies, uncertainty over vaccine distribution and increased government deficits from fiscal spending have made Latin American assets relatively less attractive than their emerging market peers.

A difference in yields with broader emerging markets has also made currencies such as the real and Mexican peso MXN= a less desirable means for carry trades.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.7% after a three-day losing streak. The country has the fourth-highest death toll from the pandemic in the world, which has weighed on demand for its assets.

As oil prices fell, crude exporter Colombia's peso COP= lost 0.7% to extend losses to a fourth straight session.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1388.77

-1.52

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2396.74

1.55

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117565.24

0.16

Mexico IPC .MXX

44793.68

-0.74

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4476.04

-0.29

Argentina MerVal .MERV

49200.84

3.646

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1395.50

-0.15

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3497

2.26

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9821

0.61

Chile peso CLP=CL

732.2

0.04

Colombia peso COP=

3598.28

-0.34

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6437

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

87.0100

-0.11

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.