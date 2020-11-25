EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps 1%, Latam stocks subdued after rally

By Sruthi Shankar

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped again on Wednesday, outperforming its Latin American peers on improving economic data and continued optimism over COVID-19 vaccines and U.S. politics.

Brazil's real firmed for a second session, rising over 1%after figures showed the country's current account deficit narrowed to its smallest in 2-1/2 years in October, helped by a bigger-than-expected surplus in goods trade.

Worries about Brazil's fiscal health, record-low interest rates and a second wave of coronavirus cases have hammered the real this year, but a brighter global mood has boosted the currency by more than 7% in November.

The Chilean peso CLP= rose 0.3% as a surge in copper prices to near seven-year highs supported the currency of the world's top copper producer. MET/L

The Colombian peso COP= gained 0.6% , but the Mexican peso MXN= eased from nine-month highs.

Investors have rushed to riskier emerging market assets in recent weeks after positive data on COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, while news that U.S. President Donald Trump began cooperating with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team ended weeks of political uncertainty in Washington.

"While there has been already very strong positive news flow surrounding the vaccine, we do not believe that the vaccine trade is already done yet," Citi's Dirk Willer said in a note.

"Pullbacks, maybe related to month end equity selling, should be seen as a buying opportunity."

Stocks in the region .MIEM00000CUS edged higher, but Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP and Mexico's IPC .MXX slipped almost 0.3%.

A Reuters poll showed Brazilian stocks will reach pre-pandemic levels by the middle of next year, but concern about the impact of a resurgent pandemic could limit the recovery.

The index is predicted to close this year at 108,000 points. It was last trading at 109,517.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1217.39

-0.7

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2236.67

0.45

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109517.84

-0.24

Mexico IPC .MXX

42590.89

-0.34

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4200.68

0.08

Argentina MerVal .MERV

54697.84

1.038

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1266.46

-0.33

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3201

1.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0815

-0.42

Chile peso CLP=CL

771.1

0.30

Colombia peso COP=

3612.17

0.60

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6078

0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

80.7800

-0.10

