EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real hovers near one-month high, Wall St slide hits stocks

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real hovered at one-month highs on Friday as investors bet on a steady economic recovery after a slate of upbeat data this week, while a tumble on Wall Street for a second straight day hit Latin American equities.

The real BRBY rose as much as 0.9% to 5.2460 a dollar, a day after data showed private sector economic activity rose in August at its fastest pace in over seven years. Figures on Friday showed new auto sales rose 5.1%, the latest in a series of data to signal a pickup in business activity.

Brazil's government on Thursday presented to congress a constitutional reform bill aimed at simplifying and reducing the cost of its public sector, which gives the president sweeping powers to eliminate public sector jobs and bodies without congressional approval.

"The actual positive effect of this reform on public finances is very limited but from the market's point of view it is of symbolic importance," said You-Na Park-Heger, FX analyst at Commerzbank.

"We remain cautious, though, and do not bank on a continued BRL recovery. The country continues to be badly affected by the pandemic and the uncertainty in connection with the economic recovery remains high."

An index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS edged higher and was on course for a second straight week of gains, also helped by earlier weakness in the dollar following the U.S. Federal Reserve's accommodative stance on inflation. FRX/

The Mexican peso MXN= firmed 0.2% as a consumer confidence index rose for the third month in a row in August. The currency has dropped 12% in 2020 and is set for its worst year since 2016 as the COVID-19 pandemic battered Latin America's no. 2 economy, forcing factories to shut and hitting trade.

A Reuters poll found FX strategists think most major emerging market currencies will hold gains made since March's financial market crash into next year. In twelve months, they expect South Africa's rand ZAR= will have gained about 2.0%, the Brazilian real 7.0% and the Russian rouble RUB= 8.0%.

Elsewhere in Latin America, the Chilean peso CLP= firmed 0.3%, while the Colombian peso COP= and Peruvian sol PEN= eased 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

Among stocks, the Brazilian stock index .BVSP shed 1.4% and was set for its first weekly decline in three. Bourses in Chile .SPIPSA, Mexico .MXX and Argentina .MERV fell more than 1%, taking a basket of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS down 1.6%.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq .IXIC fell as much as 5% for a second straight day as investors sold off heavyweight tech stocks that have been largely responsible for a stunning rally in U.S. equities since April. .N

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1091.89

-1.53

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1970.66

-1.56

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

99230.11

-1.48

Mexico IPC .MXX

35946.38

-1.33

Chile SPIPSA .SPIPSA

3797.46

-1.26

Argentina MerVal .MERV

43946.40

-1.905

Colombia Colcap .COLCAP

1240.68

-0.49

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2988

-0.18

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.6485

0.05

Chile peso CLP=CL

773

0.25

Colombia peso COP=

3706.03

-0.47

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5568

-0.20

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

74.4300

-0.07

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.