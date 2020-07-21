EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real hits one-month high, stimulus hopes lift mood

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped to a one-month high on Tuesday after the central bank announced aid to small and medium businesses, while investors around the world cheered a massive stimulus plan from the European Union.

The real BRBY, BRL= leaped as the central bank launched a program aimed at providing up to 120 billion reais ($23 billion) in loans to small and medium-sized enterprises, which have struggled to access credit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commodity-linked currencies, including the Chilean CLP= and Mexican MXN= pesos, firmed 0.9% each against the U.S. dollar, which hit a four-month low. FRX/

Global markets cheered an historic deal by European Union leaders on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-hit economies in the early hours of Tuesday.

"Fiscal policy remains the center of attention, reflecting the broader push toward growth-enhancing policies in the wake of COVID," said Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities.

"This global factor underscores that local stories have given way to broader themes."

Advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats were set to discuss the next steps in responding to the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday, with congressional Republicans saying they were working on a $1 trillion relief bill.

Latin American risk assets carried their positive momentum from the previous session, fueled by early data from promising trials of three potential coronavirus vaccines released on Monday, including a closely watched candidate from Oxford University.

Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA gained 3.4% after it agreed to sell its remaining 10% stake in natural gas pipeline company TAG to Engie Brasil EGIE3.SA and Canadian investment fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec late on Monday.

Argentina's peso ARS= was rangebound after the government rejected a counterproposal from the country's three main creditor groups on Monday to revamp around $65 billion in foreign debt, doubling down on its own "final" offer as bondholders appeared to close ranks.

However, analysts say the country and its creditors are likely to find a way to seal a debt restructuring deal despite the standoff.

Ecuador pushed forward with its debt overhaul plans on Monday, requesting a vote among its creditors on reconfiguring the terms of $17.4 billion of its external bonds, with its largest group of creditors backing the proposal.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies;

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1087.01

2.11

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2062.32

2.12

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104210.14

-0.21

Mexico IPC .MXX

36697.88

1.03

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3928.98

0.11

Argentina MerVal .MERV

46344.62

1.448

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1157.65

0.13

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2263

2.18

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.3928

0.38

Chile peso CLP=CL

778.7

0.73

Colombia peso COP=

3631.2

0.32

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4917

0.32

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

71.7100

-0.07

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

126

3.17

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.