EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real hits new lows, Mexican peso recovers

By Susan Mathew

March 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso firmed after posting its worst day in 3-1/2 years, while most Latin American currencies weakened in volatile trade on Tuesday as coronavirus fears worsened risk appetite and kept the dollar well bid.

The greenback's rally gathered steam as nervous traders rushed to buy the most liquid currency as a slew of central bank measures, including interest rate cuts and billions of dollar of liquidity injections, did little to assuage markets. FRX/

As the number of infections and deaths outside China continue to rise, countries are increasingly resorting to partial or complete shutdowns, and investors worry about the hit to global economic activity. Wall Street stocks had their steepest fall since 1987 on Monday. .N

Disappointing economic data this week from China, the United States and Germany, have already started to show evidence of the impact.

"The 'just buy the dip' mentality that seemed so pervasive in the last few weeks has now transitioned to 'just sell the rallies'," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities.

Central banks have taken some much needed action and at this point much bigger fiscal measures will need to be delivered in due course to keep countries from plunging into crisis, he said.

Brazil's real BRL= slipped 1.5% to new lows of 5.0865 per dollar. Amid calls for earlier action, the country's central bank is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4% at its scheduled meeting on Wednesday.

After trading lower during Asian and early European hours, Mexico's peso MXN= jumped 1%, coming off its lowest level ever.

Colombia's peso COP= also rose half a percent after four sessions of losses. Colombia will reduce its local TES bond auction tranche for this year by 1.5 trillion pesos ($365.8 million), the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Stocks in the region tracked Wall Street's wild swings between positive and negative territory,

Brazil shares .BVSP gave up early gains to trade flat, while Chile stocks .SPIPSA jumped 2%, looking to post their biggest one-day gain in two week.

Colombian equities .COLCAP slipped as oil firm Ecopetrol ECO.CN slid after it cut its planned investment for 2020 by $1.2 billion amid the virus outbreak and an increase in global crude supply.

Mexico's IPC index tumbled 7% on returning from an extended weekend as it caught up with Monday's rout. That triggered a circuit break and the index continued its slide on restarting.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1402 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

817.90

-1.83

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1572.86

-3.39

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

70870.09

0.04

Mexico IPC .MXX

35373.10

-7.12

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3300.51

2.11

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

992.81

-0.5

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0692

-0.49

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.8550

-0.02

Chile peso CLP=CL

857.1

-0.30

Colombia peso COP=

4053.57

0.60

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5537

-0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

63.1200

-0.13

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.