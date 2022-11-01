EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real hits 4-week high on hopes of easing political instability

By Ankika Biswas

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's real hit a four-week high on Tuesday, before paring some of the gains, amid continued optimism that Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's victory in the presidential election would likely allay the country's political instability.

The real BRBY, BRL= was set to start November on a positive note, rising as much as 0.9% against the dollar index =USD to hit a four-week high of 5.134.

Brazil's currency had risen nearly 4.6% in the previous month, outperforming its other Latin American peers.

"Close outcome driving Lula to the center is the best outcome for Brazil; it takes extreme policy outcomes off the table," said Charlie Wilson, portfolio manager at New Mexico-based Thornburg Investment Management.

Although Lula is set to take the helm replacing President Jair Bolsonaro, it was , as his allies were encouraging him to do.

Minutes from Brazil's central bank's latest meeting showed that even as it left interest rates unchanged two times in a row, it continues to see no comfort in mentioning monetary easing.

Most central banks in Latin America kick-started their rate hike cycle much earlier than developed economies, but any meaningful impact on curbing inflation remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, data showed a steeper-than-expected fall in Brazil's industrial output in September and a separate report noted a scramble in its coffee market. Brazil is the largest producer and exporter of coffee.

Elsewhere, Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.6% ahead of key purchasing manufacturing data, while Peru's sol PEN= fell after consumer price gains in October slowed more than expected.

The dollar =USD pared some of its decline after data from the United States pointed to manufacturing activity growing at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in October, while another report showed U.S. construction spending unexpectedly rebounded in September.

All eyes are now on the U.S. central bank's rate hike decision on Wednesday, with investors widely expecting a 75-basis-point increase in its lending rate, with hopes of a smaller 50 bp increase in December. FEDWATCH

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gained almost 1%, with a nearly 2% rise in Bogota stocks .COLCAP leading gains.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1448 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 866.58 2.17 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2294.09 1.89 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 116629.45 0.51 Mexico IPC .MXX 50258.47 0.67 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5193.81 0.12 Argentina MerVal .MERV 151696.76 1.173 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1254.08 1.83 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.1366 0.54 Mexico peso MXN=D2 19.7290 0.33 Chile peso CLP=CL 945.7 0.00 Colombia peso COP= 4978.5 -0.99 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.9725 -0.37 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 157.2300 -0.21 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 286 1.40 (Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.