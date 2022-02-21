EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real gains on subdued dollar, EM stocks drop on Ukraine woes

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose on Monday, pushing higher a gauge of Latin American currencies, supported by an easing dollar, while Russian assets and emerging market stocks tumbled over rising conflict fears in Ukraine.

The Russian rouble RUB= slid 3.3%, its worst single-day fall since March 2020, while the rouble-based MOEX stock index .IMOEX plummeted 10.5% over concerning headlines related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

MSCI's emerging market eastern European equities index .MIME00000PUS tumbled as much as 13.4% - a decline last seen during the great financial crisis in 2008. By 1850 GMT it traded down 10.2%.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will sign a decree recognising two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities shortly, the Kremlin said, upping the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a war.

Global financial markets have been roiled by escalating geopolitical tensions, with the West accusing Russia of planning to invade a neighbour that it had controlled until the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, but Moscow denied planning any attack.

Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.4%, with Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= rising 0.9% to lead gains in the region.

Latam assets have recently outperformed their emerging market peers, with analysts pointing to better valuations for stocks in the region and higher-yielding currencies.

"Despite fiscal and electoral uncertainty, foreign investors keep looking for better yields in Brazil and others in the region like Peru, Chile and Colombia," said Mauricio Une, senior strategist at Rabobank.

Brazil's former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva still holds a healthy lead in this year's presidential race over right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, according to a new poll.

Financial markets have been reacting to signals from Lula about economic proposals if his Workers Party returns to power.

Among stocks, Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA fell 3.5% as it said its firm order backlog ended 2021 at $17 billion, the highest level since the second quarter of 2018.

In central bank action, the Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at 0.1% for a 15th straight policy meeting and said it expected to start tightening policy soon amid robust economic growth.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1218.57

-1.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2378.86

0.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112489.03

-0.35

Mexico IPC .MXX

52024.50

-0.49

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4527.33

-0.48

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90003.71

0.627

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1491.63

-0.15

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0970

0.85

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3107

-0.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

798.4

0.33

Colombia peso COP=

3931.01

-0.08

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.751

-0.80

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

107.0600

-0.25

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

208.5

1.20

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft and Andrea Ricci)

