EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real gains on hawkish central bank; Colombian peso recovers

By Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick

May 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led gains across Latin American currencies on Thursday after the central bank pointed to more strong rate hikes, while the Colombian peso recovered from six-month lows on the prospect of a revised tax reform bill.

The real BRBY, BRL=rose 1.5% to 5.2831, its highest level since January after the central bank increased its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to 3.5% late on Wednesday.

The central bank also hinted at another rate hike in June to help curb rising inflation and support an economy hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Brazilian central bank’s hawkish stance, which is in line with current inflation projections, has helped support the BRL, and signals of an additional rate hike next month will give more power to the real in the short term,” said Mauricio Une, senior economist at Rabobank.

"However, there are fiscal risks that persist, which are primarily on account of rising coronavirus infections, which would in turn push the congress towards more stimulus measures to help support the economy."

Colombia's peso <COP=> surged 1.2% to break a five-day losing streak after its new finance minister said the country would seek to raise 14 trillion pesos ($3.6 billion) with a new tax reform. Mass protests and lawmaker opposition forced the withdrawal of the previous bill and his predecessor's resignation.

Protests across the country still continued, although the capital Bogota appeared to be calmer. The protests were initially called in opposition to the withdrawn tax reform, but have now broadened to a call for government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequality.

A decline in the U.S. dollar also favored Latin American currencies and broader emerging market assets, as risk appetite improved ahead of key U.S. payrolls data on Friday. USD/

The currency of the world's largest copper producer, Chile CLP=, gained 0.7% as copper prices flirted with 10-year peaks.

MSCI's index of Latin American .MILA00000CUS currencies gained 1.4%, while stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 1.8%.

Shares of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA fell 1.5%, weighing down the Bovespa index .BVSP after it reopened bidding for its Golfinho offshore oilfield cluster, two sources told Reuters this week, following a rise in crude prices over the last several months.

State-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA surged more than 3% after the Brazilian government said it hoped to complete the company's privatization by 2022.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1341.21

0.61

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2449.06

1.83

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119407.78

-0.13

Mexico IPC .MXX

48867.55

0.97

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4623.55

-1.72

Argentina MerVal .MERV

49365.67

0.434

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1256.27

1.31

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2831

1.54

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0927

0.75

Chile peso CLP=CL

699.7

0.70

Colombia peso COP=

3801.38

1.24

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.816

0.21

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

93.7900

-0.03

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.