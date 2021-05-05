EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real firms on rate hike bets

By Shashank Nayar

May 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led gains across Latin American currencies on Wednesday after strong economic data and on expectations of a large rate hike by the central bank, while Colombia's peso fell further on continued protests in the country.

The real BRBY, BRL= rose 0.7% to 5.39 as investors bet on another 75 basis point hike in the benchmark Selic rate to 3.5%, after the bank began a tightening cycle this year to help curb elevated inflation rates and support weak fiscal conditions.

The real lost almost 30% of its value last year as Brazilian interest rates were cut to a record low 2% in response to the COVID-19-induced recession, and has declined 4% so far this year as a jump in infections made investors fret over the fiscal outlook.

"There is some risk that the BCB (Brazilian Central Bank) moves with a more aggressive hike today and/or continues to signal a continued pace of aggressive tightening in the near term," said Ned Rumpultin, a strategist at TD Securities.

"We don't see BRL as necessarily cheap around 5.50 - and certainly not at 5.00. For that, we think the Selic rate will need to be at least 300bps higher."

Industrial production in Brazil fell in March for a second consecutive month, figures showed, but the decline was not as steep as economists expected, meaning first quarter output growth accelerated.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped 2.17% in early trade, recovering from a sharp selloff on Tuesday.

Colombia's peso COP= fell for the fifth consecutive session, falling 0.8% to a six-month low as countrywide protests against a now withdrawn controversial tax reform were set to continue on Wednesday.

Chile's peso CLP= and Mexico's peso MXN= were flat to the dollar despite a rise in copper and oil prices, as hints of the potential for higher U.S. interest rates weighed on high-yielding assets.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that rate hikes may be needed to prevent overheating and quell coming inflationary pressures.

The Argentine peso ARS= was largely unchanged and the Peruvian sol PEN= gained 0.2%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1335.01

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2407.62

2.17

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119524.53

1.54

Mexico IPC .MXX

48468.47

0.29

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4716.80

1.45

Argentina MerVal .MERV

49091.93

0.897

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1233.95

1.34

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3923

0.73

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1880

-0.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

703.3

0.01

Colombia peso COP=

3854.65

-0.75

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8308

0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

93.7500

-0.03

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

