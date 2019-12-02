EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real firms as c. bank sells dollars; shrugs off U.S. tariffs

By Ambar Warrick

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's real firmed on Monday as a spot auction by the central bank supported the currency following a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump that said he was restoring tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina.

Without going into details, Trump said he would restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports, surprising officials in the two South American countries and prompting them to seek explanations.

The real BRL= eased 0.4% immediately after the tweet, but reversed course after the central bank sold 9,600 reverse currency swap contracts and $480 million in spot currency. FRX/

The Argentine peso ARS= was largely unchanged, but the country's stock index .MERV fell about 1.7% after gaining for three days in a row. Aluminum producer Alua Aluminio Argentino ALUA.BA led declines on the index.

"We don't know what kind of response we're going to see (from Brazil and Argentina), but I suspect at this point it is more of a sell-the-news situation and then investors can settle back and interpret the data in a sober fashion," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

A manufacturing rebound in China spurred optimism in Latin American markets, with the MSCI index tracking stocks in the region .MILA00000PUS rising for the fourth straight session. MKTS/GLOB

Brazilian stocks .BVSP hit a near one-month high after data showed the country's manufacturing sector grew in November, pointing to a steady recovery in Latin America's largest economy.

Financials and material stocks were the biggest boosts to the Bovespa, while electronics retailer Via Varejo SA VVAR3.SA led gains after it flagged strong sales during the Black Friday discount shopping event.

Focus now turns to Brazil's third quarter economic growth data, due Tuesday, which is likely to show an expansion of 0.4%, according to a Reuters poll.

The Chilean peso CLP= firmed as the central bank's $20 billion currency intervention program kicked in. The bank had outlined the plan last week after the peso hit a record low against the dollar.

The peso was also supported by higher prices for copper, Chile's largest export, as markets perceived increased demand for the metal following the stronger-than-expected Chinese data. MET/L

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1505 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1038.95

-0.11

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2662.03

0.19

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108904.90

0.62

Mexico IPC .MXX

42731.88

-0.21

Chile SPIPSA .SPIPSA

4518.24

-0.45

Argentina MerVal .MERV

33868.37

-1.831

Colombia Colcap .COLCAP

1601.31

-0.66

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.2280

0.25

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5737

-0.06

Chile peso CLP=CL

806.2

-0.30

Colombia peso COP=

3522.56

-0.20

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4048

0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.9500

-0.02

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar Editing by Alistair Bell)

