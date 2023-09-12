EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real falls on rate cut bets, weak copper prices drag Chile's peso

By Amruta Khandekar and Johann M Cherian

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real fell on Tuesday as traders held on to bets of another rate cut from the country after a smaller-than-expected rise in consumer prices, while the Chilean peso hit a fresh nine-month low as copper prices retreated on a stronger dollar.

The real BRL=, BRBY was down 0.5% against the dollar after data showed consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose 0.23% on a monthly basis in August, below forecasts of 0.28%, on lower food prices.

The report comes ahead of a keenly watched monetary policy decision from Brazil's central bank in September, where the bank is widely expected to cut interest rates for a second time after it kickstarted an easing cycle with a 50 basis-point rate cut in August.

The data "won’t prevent the central bank from delivering another 50bp cut, to 12.75% when it meets later this month", Capital Economics' emerging markets economist Kimberley Sperrfechter said in a note.

The Brazilian benchmark equities index .BVSP climbed 0.8%, pushing broader Latam stocks index .MILA00000PUS up 0.5%.

"The interest rate sensitive sectors that can benefit from that (rate cutting) cycle can be in areas like real estate, consumer discretionary and industrials," said Kevin Ross, senior portfolio manager of international equities at Vaughan Nelson.

Chile's peso CLP=, the currency of the world's biggest copper producer, slumped 0.5%, hurt by a decline in prices of the red metal. MET/L

Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate to 8.75% at its next meeting after a cut of 75 basis points last week, according to a poll of analysts posted on the central bank's website.

Latin American currencies had staged a rebound in the previous session, helped by a softer dollar as well as gains in metal prices on signs of stabilisation in top commodities consumer China.

The dollar =USD regained ground on Tuesday, ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday, pressuring the broader Latin American currencies index <.MILA00000CUS.

The eagerly-awaited report is expected to show an easing in core U.S. inflation last month, though analysts have warned that a stronger-than-expected report could boost the dollar on speculation of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates.

The Mexican peso MXN=, which had outperformed its regional peers on Monday slipped 0.3% while the Colombian peso COP= was muted.

Elsewhere, India's annual retail inflation eased to 6.83% in August from a 15-month high of 7.44% in July helped by moderating food prices, government data showed. India's rupee INRUSD=R was flat against the dollar. Key Latin American stocks and currencies at 1442 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

975.54

-0.2

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2345.35

0.39

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117812.63

0.8

Mexico IPC .MXX

51995.37

-0.52

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5887.29

0.14

Argentina MerVal .MERV

517936.13

0.751

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1074.51

1.09

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9554

-0.52

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3204

-0.32

Chile peso CLP=CL

896.1

-0.52

Colombia peso COP=

3990.43

0.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7083

0.33

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

718

-0.14

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Johann M Cherian, editing by Ed Osmond)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

