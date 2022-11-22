EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real falls on fiscal policy woes; Hungary's forint firms after cenbank decision

By Susan Mathew and Devik Jain

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slid on Tuesday, underperforming the other commodity-linked Latin American currencies, amid fiscal policy uncertainty, while Hungary's forint firmed after the central bank said monetary policy would stay restrictive for a "prolonged period."

Brazil's real BRL= dipped 0.9% as investors grew impatient with the uncertainty surrounding President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's Cabinet picks and policy plan.

Members of his transition team have voiced contrasting views on 2023 budget talks. Brazil's vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin, said that a constitutional amendment to exempt social spending from the budget cap will include a proposal to revise the country's fiscal framework in 2023.

Separately, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro challenged his electoral defeat last month to leftist rival Lula, according to a complaint filed with the country's federal electoral court (TSE).

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.6%, while the currencies of Chile CLP= and Colombia COP= gained 1.7% and 0.9%, respectively, against a weaker dollar=USD as prices of their top exports, oil and copper, rebounded after a rout in the previous session.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= rose 0.6% against the euro, outperforming its Central-Eastern European peers, after the central bank's decision, which was in line with expectations, to keep the base rate on hold at 13% following an emergency hike last month.

The central bank expects inflation to rise further in the coming months and growth to slow more this quarter.

In Nigeria, the central bank raised its benchmark lending rate to 16.50% from 15.50% as it strives to rein in inflation. The move follows a 150 basis-point increase in September. The naira currency NGN= was flat against the dollar.

While emerging market central banks had started tightening their monetary policy far ahead of developed peers such as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, inflation has consistently exceeded their target expectation.

"We expect realised inflation to decline only gradually, returning close to target in many markets in 2024. Soberingly, the end of the hiking cycles will not mean the start of easing cycles during 2023 for many EM central banks," Societe Generale strategists said in a note.

"With increasingly restrictive financial conditions working to rein in inflation, growth headwinds holding back currency performance may ease as policy rate hikes halt ... EM FX total returns in 2023 are likely to be robust across most markets, with CEEMEA, LATAM, and Frontier FX performance boosted by high carry."

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed Mexico's annual headline inflation is likely to have eased in early November but to have stayed well above official targets.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies by 2006 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

927.06

-0.43

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2146.77

-1.58

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107961.66

-1.63

Mexico IPC .MXX

51855.69

0.55

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5294.78

-0.34

Argentina MerVal .MERV

157681.51

0.272

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1247.99

1.34

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3686

0.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.4277

0.57

Chile peso CLP=CL

926

1.63

Colombia peso COP=

4904

0.88

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8335

-0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

164.4900

-0.80

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

304

0.66

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Devik Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Matthew Lewis)

