EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real falls on economic worries; FX slips on rate hike jitters

By Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 2 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies slipped against a strong dollar on Thursday on concerns the Federal Reserve will keep tightening monetary policy for longer, while Brazil's real slipped after data showed the region's biggest economy shrank in the fourth quarter.

Currencies in the region .MILA00000CUS inched 0.1% lower against a resilient greenback, with a fall in U.S. jobless claims adding to evidence of a strong economy which could keep the Fed firmly on an aggressive rate hiking path.

"In the near term, we are expecting Latin American assets to be rangebound as markets further digest the fact that rates are going to be higher for longer in the U.S.," said Pedro Quintanilla Dieck, senior emerging markets strategist for UBS Global Wealth Management.

"That being said, over the course of the year, we are fairly constructive. Around the second half (of the year), according to markets, the Fed will be pausing its rate hiking cycle and this coupled with the high carry in Latin American currencies will also be supportive."

The Brazilian real BRL= dipped 0.5% as data showed the economy shrank in the fourth quarter, affected by industry weakness, casting a shadow over the 2023 outlook amid higher borrowing costs.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said he does not expect a technical recession, ruling out another contraction in the current quarter, but said Brazil's interest rate of 13.75% was hurting the country.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS had slipped 0.3% by 1825 GMT with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP flat after four straight sessions of losses.

Shares of Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA fell 1% after the state-run oil company on Wednesday posted upbeat quarterly earnings but proposed trimming its usually robust dividend.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized the payouts and said the company should have invested more in the country's growth.

Colombia's peso COP= bucked the trend, rising 0.4% to 4809.1 against the dollar. The currency has fallen marginally this year after dropping nearly 16% against the greenback in 2022.

The peso is poised to outperform other major emerging market currencies over the next few years, as elevated crude prices in 2024 support the oil exporter's trade and with monetary policy likely remaining restrictive for longer, Jonathan Peterson, senior markets economist at Capital Economics wrote in a note.

Mexico's peso MXN= edged 0.1% lower. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will launch a plan to tame inflation with other Latin American governments.

Chile's peso CLP= slipped 0.2% as copper prices retreated on a firmer dollar and the prospect of more U.S. sanctions on top metals consumer China. MET/L

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1825 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

980.04

-0.42

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2202.73

-0.26

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104293.47

-0.09

Mexico IPC .MXX

53475.71

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5374.96

-0.01

Argentina MerVal .MERV

246299.86

-1.314

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1195.43

-0.29

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2056

-0.28

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.1208

-0.16

Chile peso CLP=CL

812.5

-0.32

Colombia peso COP=

4809.1

0.39

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7797

-0.04

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

197.8600

-0.15

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

372

0.81

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Kirsten Donovan)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.