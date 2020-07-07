EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real falls, Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's real erased gains from earlier in the session on Tuesday, on caution about the alarming spread of the coronavirus after the country's president, Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for the virus, while the Mexican peso weakened with sliding oil prices.

The real BRBY, BRL=, after having shed more than 25% for the year on heightened political risks and soaring COVID-19 cases, came under pressure as Bolsonaro, long a skeptic about the coronavirus, tested positive for it.

The pandemic has killed more than 65,000 people in Brazil, which currently stands as the second-worst hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States, in terms of infections.

Regional currencies were also hurt by safe-haven flows into the U.S. dollar. USD/

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 2% to the dollar, tracking weakness in the crude market as rising cases cast doubts over oil demand. O/R

Further clouding an economic recovery from COVID-19, a top Mexican health official said the country's coronavirus pandemic could last until next April.

"After a hot start, risk is in retreat. We think the market is largely in a waiting game over a multitude of issues related to COVID-19 and politics. That will take time and at a minimum suggests choppy price action for the foreseeable future," analysts at TD Securities wrote in a note.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP fell 1.3%, coming off a four-month high. Iron ore miner Vale SA VALE3.SA was among the top drags on the Bovespa, after it flagged a $400 million impairment charge related to the planned sale of its long-troubled nickel and cobalt operations on the Pacific island of New Caledonia.

Latin American stocks have benefited more from recent liquidity measures, in comparison with currencies, which have been pressured by record-low borrowing rates and sustained dollar demand.

Chile's peso CLP= was propped up by data showing increased copper exports in June, while total exports also rose from last year.

A recent rally in copper prices has also helped the peso, given that the red metal is Chile's largest export. MET/L

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA fell about 0.63% from a near four-month high.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2008 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 1051.31 -0.87 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 1949.62 -2.34 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 97661.15 -1.29 Mexico IPC .MXX 37843.96 -0.11 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 4257.45 -0.63 Argentina MerVal .MERV 42588.46 -1.733 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1131.84 0.21 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.3810 0.07 Mexico peso MXN=D2 22.8035 -2.09 Chile peso CLP=CL 789.7 1.16 Colombia peso COP= 3624.61 0.31 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.5368 0.20 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 70.8700 -0.07 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 123 3.25 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jonathan Oatis) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

