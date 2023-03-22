EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real falls ahead of rate decision, Fed in focus

By Shreyashi Sanyal

March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell on Wednesday ahead of what will likely be the fifth consecutive pause in its central bank's policy rate, while other Latin American currencies rose against a flat dollar on bets that the Federal Reserve will deliver a smaller rate hike.

The real BRBY, BRL= fell 0.5% against the dollar. Later in the day Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which sets rates, is seen keeping the benchmark Selic rate at a six-year high of 13.75%.

"I think we're at the end of the hiking cycle, then again, the language of the central bank is going to be important," said James Barrineau, chief investment strategist at Main Street Financial Group in New York.

"I do think that they'll set the market up for eventual rate cuts and hopefully that will improve sentiment in Brazil."

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP fell 0.3%, weighed down by a 6% fall in Brazilian fuel distributor Vibra Energia SA VBBR3.SA as it posted a nearly 45% decline in fourth-quarter net profit.

The focus will also be on the U.S. central bank as the Fed is expected to raise its interest rates by 25 basis points, as opposed to a 50 bps increase expected earlier this month.

After the global rout in the banking sector whipsawed financials markets in the past two weeks, a sense of calm seemed to have been gradually restored as it also lifted hopes that the Fed will likely tone down its hawkish approach.

The dollar =USD was largely muted on the day, helping other emerging market currencies gain. Colombia's peso COP= rose 1%, while Peru's sol PEN= and Chile's peso CLP= rose about 0.5% each.

The Colombian government will file a pension reform project in Congress to expand coverage and strengthen the state pension administrator, but it raises doubts about the impact it would have on the capital markets and public finances.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.2%. The country's economy likely grew by 3.5% in February 2023, compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed.

Argentina's slow-and-steady currency devaluation plan is coming under rising pressure as a historic drought pummels exports of cash crops soy and corn, draining the country's reserves of dollars needed to prop up the embattled peso.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1503 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

962.96

1.1

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2098.25

-0.08

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100875.72

-0.12

Mexico IPC .MXX

52709.10

0.11

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5293.54

-0.11

Argentina MerVal .MERV

225416.84

-1.474

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1129.66

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2688

-0.45

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.5600

0.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

818.4

0.43

Colombia peso COP=

4772.84

0.73

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7689

-0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

205.3800

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

387

1.81

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal & Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

